Top 30 Korean thriller movies according to their IMDb rating

Anyone who loves K-dramas and thriller movies is going to be glad that you scrolled on. This time, we have enlisted only the best Korean thriller movies, all according to their IMDb ratings. Right from the cast and music to the dialogues and storylines, every movie on this list is a masterpiece in the world of Korean cinema and is bound to make your jaws drop.

Whether you are looking for suspense thrillers, war dramas, crime thrillers, psychological horror dramas, or even mystery fans, we have something for everyone. In fact, we have picked out everything from highly-rated Oscar winners to underrated but spectacular Korean thriller movies that will definitely keep you hooked to your screens.

The Best Korean Thriller Movies According to IMDb Rating

1. Parasite (2019)

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Duration: 132 min

132 min Star Cast: Song Kang Ho, Lee Sunkyun, Cho Yeojeong, Choi Woosik

Song Kang Ho, Lee Sunkyun, Cho Yeojeong, Choi Woosik Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Hulu Plus

Hulu Plus IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring Song Kang Ho, Lee Sunkyun, Cho Yeojeong, and Choi Woosik, this 2019 Oscar-winning movie is one of the very best Korean thriller movies ever created. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, this highly-rated Korean drama is all about class discrimination and greed.

2. Oldboy (2003)

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Action, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Duration: 101 min

101 min Star Cast: Choi Minsik, Yoo Jitae, Kim ByeongOk, Kang Hyejeong,

Choi Minsik, Yoo Jitae, Kim ByeongOk, Kang Hyejeong, Director: Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook Year of release: 2003

2003 IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Another iconic Korean thriller movie we highly recommend is Park Chanwook’s Oldboy. The 2003 movie features stars including Choi Minsik, Kang Hyejeong, Yoo Jitae, and Kim Byeong Ok among others. The movie is based on revenge and features plenty of action sequences.

3. The Handmaiden (2016)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Drama, Romance, Thriller Duration: 145 min

145 min Star Cast: Kim Minhee, Ha Jungwoo, Cho Jinwoong, Moon Sori

Kim Minhee, Ha Jungwoo, Cho Jinwoong, Moon Sori Director: Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook Year of release: 2016

2016 IMDb Rating: 8.1 /10

Another iconic Korean movie, we highly recommend is Kim Minhee, Cho Jinwoong, Ha Jung Woo, and Moon Sori starrer 2016 movie titled The Handmaiden. Directed by Park Chan Wook, the movie is about a handmaiden who plans to defraud a Japanese heiress.

4. Memories of Murder (2003)

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Duration: 132 min

132 min Star Cast: Song Kangho, Roeha Kim, Jaeho Song, Kim Sangkyung,

Song Kangho, Roeha Kim, Jaeho Song, Kim Sangkyung, Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Year of release: 2003

2003 IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the movie features the best of Song Kangho, Kim Sangkyung, Roeha Kim, and Jaeho Song among others. The 2013 movie is set in 1986 and portrays the story of two detectives that we highly recommend watching.

5. Silenced (2011)

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Duration: 125 min

125 min Star Cast: Gong Yoo, Hyeonsoo Kim, Jung Yumi, Jee Young Kim

Gong Yoo, Hyeonsoo Kim, Jung Yumi, Jee Young Kim Director: Hwang Donghyuk

Hwang Donghyuk Year of release: 125 min

125 min IMDb Rating: 8/10

This 2013 movie directed by Hwang Donghyuk is another one of the best Korean thriller movies ever created. The movie features actors including Gong Yoo, Hyeonsoo Kim, Jung Yumi, and Jee Young Kim among others. Stream the movie to watch the best of a tale featuring real events where young deaf students faced sexual assault. It is one of the best Korean movies ever made.

6. Tae Guk Gi: The Brotherhood of War (2004)

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, War

Action, Drama, War Duration: 140 min

140 min Star Cast: Jang DongGun, Eunju Lee, Won Bin, Hyeongjin Kong

Jang DongGun, Eunju Lee, Won Bin, Hyeongjin Kong Director: Jekyu Kang

Jekyu Kang Year of release: 2004

2004 IMDb Rating: 8/10

Directed by Jekyu Kang, this 2004 movie titled Tae Guk Gi: The Brotherhood of War features the best of Jang DongGun, Eunju Lee, Won Bin, and Hyeongjin Kong among others. Set in the Korean War, the Korean action-war drama showcases the incredible tale of two brothers. We highly recommend watching this movie.

7. I Saw the Devil (2010)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Duration: 144 min

144 min Star Cast: Lee Byunghun, Jeon Gookhwan, Choi Minsik, Hojin Chun

Lee Byunghun, Jeon Gookhwan, Choi Minsik, Hojin Chun Director: Jeewoon Kim

Jeewoon Kim Year of release: 2010

2010 IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

You have got to watch this 2010 action-crime drama directed by Jeewoon Kim. One of the best Korean thriller movies of all time, the movie features splendid performances by Lee Byunghun, Jeon Gookhwan, Choi Minsik, and Hojin Chun among others. Stream the psychological serial killer drama to watch the best of revenge and crime drama.

8. The Chaser (2008)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Duration: 125 min

125 min Star Cast: Kim Yoonseok, Yeonghie Seo, Ha Jung woo, Kim Yoojeong

Kim Yoonseok, Yeonghie Seo, Ha Jung woo, Kim Yoojeong Director: Na Hongjin

Na Hongjin Year of release: 2018

2018 IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Starring Kim Yoonseok, Yeonghie Seo, Ha Jung Woo, and Kim Yoojeong among others, The Chaser is one of the best action crime dramas that you must watch right away. Directed by Na Hongjin, the movie features the tale of an ex-policeman involved with a prostitute ring. The 2008 movie will definitely keep you on your toes.

9. Mother (2009)

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Duration: 129 min

129 min Star Cast: Hyeja Kim, Won Bin, Jin Goo, Jemun Yun

Hyeja Kim, Won Bin, Jin Goo, Jemun Yun Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Year of release: 2009

2009 IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This 2009 thriller-drama features the best of mystery and crime. Starring Hyeja Kim, Won Bin, Jin Goo, and Jemun Yun among others, the movie is a spectacular pick for thriller lovers. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the movie features a tale of a woman on the lookout for a killer who strategically framed her son for a gruesome murder.

10. The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller Duration: 119 min

119 min Star Cast: Won Bin, Kim Saeron, Kim Taehoon, Kim Heewon

Won Bin, Kim Saeron, Kim Taehoon, Kim Heewon Director: Jeongbeom Lee

Jeongbeom Lee Year of release: 2010

2010 IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

The Man from Nowhere is another thriller movie that features the best of stars including Kim Taehoon, Won Bin, and Kim Heewon among others. This highly-rated drama released in 2010 is directed by Jeongbeom Lee. Stream this Korean thriller movie to watch an exceptional revenge story filled with plenty of action and drama.

11. Joint Security Area (2000)

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Duration: 110 min

110 min Star Cast: Lee Yeongae, Lee Byunghun, Song Kangho, Kim Taewoo

Lee Yeongae, Lee Byunghun, Song Kangho, Kim Taewoo Director: Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook Year of release: 2000

2000 IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Joint Security Area is a 2000 thriller drama filled with investigation and action sequences. Starring Lee Yeongae, Lee Byunghun, Song Kang Ho, and Kim Taewoo among others this highly-rated thriller drama is directed by Park Chan Wook. Stream the movie to witness the best of a shooting incident set in the North/South Korean border.

12. Train to Busan (2016)

Movie Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Action, Horror, Thriller Duration: 118 min

118 min Star Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yumi, Ma Dongseok, Suan Kim

Gong Yoo, Jung Yumi, Ma Dongseok, Suan Kim Director: Sangho Yeon

Sangho Yeon Year of release: 2016

2016 IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

This 2019 movie titled Train to Busan showcases the best of a Zombie action drama. The movie is directed by Sangho Yeon and features stars including Gong Yoo, Suan Kim, Jung Yumi, and Ma Dongseok among others. Watch this action-horror thriller to witness a tale set in South Korea that features a gut-wrenching zombie virus breakout.

13. Lady Vengeance (2005)

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Duration: 115 min

115 min Star Cast: Nammi Kang, Hye Sook Go, Jeongnam Choi, Bokhwa Baek

Nammi Kang, Hye Sook Go, Jeongnam Choi, Bokhwa Baek Director: Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook Year of release: 2005

2005 IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring Nammi Kang, Jeongnam Choi, Bokhwa Baek, and Hye Sook Go among others, this Korean thriller movie titled Lady Vengeance should definitely be on your watchlist. Directed by Park Chan Wook this 2005 thriller movie features the best of crime and drama. Watch this movie to witness the tale of a wrongfully locked-up woman who wants revenge.

14. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Duration: 129 min

129 min Star Cast: Song Kang Ho, Shin Hakyun, Bae Doona, Ji Eun Lim

Song Kang Ho, Shin Hakyun, Bae Doona, Ji Eun Lim Director: Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook Year of release: 2002

2002 IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

One of the best Korean thriller movies we highly recommend is this crime-drama thriller titled Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance. Released in 2002, this movie features the best of stars including Song Kang Ho, Shin Hakyun, Bae Doona, and Ji Eun Lim. Watch this movie to witness a tale of a factory worker who has recently lost his job and the measures he is willing to take to arrange money for his sister's transplant operation.

15. A Bittersweet Life (2005)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Duration: 119 min

119 min Star Cast: Lee Byunghun, Shin Mina, Yeongcheol Kim, Hwang Jungmin

Lee Byunghun, Shin Mina, Yeongcheol Kim, Hwang Jungmin Director: Jeewoon Kim

Jeewoon Kim Year of release: 2005

2005 IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

This highly-rated Korean thriller movie directed by Jeewoon Kim features a take on mobsters. Starring Lee Byunghun, Shin Mina, Yeongcheol Kim, and Hwang Jungmin among others, this movie is a masterpiece for anyone who loves action sequences and thriller dramas.

16. New World (2013)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Duration: 135 min

135 min Star Cast: Lee Jungjae, Choi Minsik, Hwang Jungmin, Park Sungwoong

Lee Jungjae, Choi Minsik, Hwang Jungmin, Park Sungwoong Director: Park Hoonjung

Park Hoonjung Year of release: 2013

2013 IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring Lee Jungjae, Choi Minsik, Hwang Jungmin, and Park Sungwoong among others, this Korean movie titled New World is directed by Park Hoonjung. Released in the year 2013, the action crime drama features a splendid tale of an undercover cop.

17. Forgotten (2017)

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Duration: 108 min

108 min Star Cast: Kang Haneul, Yeon Je Hyung, MuYeol Kim, Nara Lee

Kang Haneul, Yeon Je Hyung, MuYeol Kim, Nara Lee Director: Hangjun Jang

Hangjun Jang Year of release: 2017

2017 IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

This 2017 mystery thriller directed by Hangjun Jang, features the best of Korean stars including Kang Haneul, Yeon Je Hyung, MuYeol Kim, and Nara Lee among others. The movie features a story of a man who returns after nineteen years with no memory of his past life after being kidnapped.

18. The Wailing (2016)

Movie Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Drama, Horror, Mystery Duration: 156 min

156 min Star Cast: Jun Kunimura, Hwang Jungmin, Kwak Dowon, Woohee Chun

Jun Kunimura, Hwang Jungmin, Kwak Dowon, Woohee Chun Director: Na Hongjin

Na Hongjin Year of release: 2016

2016 IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Another Korean thriller movie we highly recommend is Na Hongjin’s directorial titled, The Wailing. This is indeed one of the best Korean thriller movies that feature magnificent performances by stars including Jun Kunimura, Hwang Jungmin, Kwak Do Won, and Woohee Chun among others. The movie features the tale of a man who brings a mysterious disease to a village.

19. No Mercy (2010)

Movie Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Mystery, Thriller Duration: 123 min

123 min Star Cast: Sol Kyung gu, Seungbeom Ryu, Hyejin Han, Jiru Sung

Sol Kyung gu, Seungbeom Ryu, Hyejin Han, Jiru Sung Director: Hyeong Joon Kim

Hyeong Joon Kim Year of release: 2010

2010 IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

This thriller movie features the best of crime and mystery. Released in 2010, this highly-rated Korean movie features brilliant performances by Sol Kyung Gu, Jiru Sung Seung Beom Ryu, and Hyejin Han, among others. Watch this movie to witness one of the best suspense thrillers with an extraordinary climax.

20. Montage (2013)

Movie Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Mystery, Thriller Duration: 120 min

120 min Star Cast: Uhm Junghwa, Kim Sangkyung, Song Youngchang, Hiebong Jo

Uhm Junghwa, Kim Sangkyung, Song Youngchang, Hiebong Jo Director: Geunseop Jeong

Geunseop Jeong Year of release: 2013

2013 IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring the best of Uhm Junghwa, Kim Sangkyung, Song Youngchang, and Hiebong Jo, this movie features how a mother loses a kidnapping case but chooses not to let the same happen to others.

21. The Yellow Sea (2010)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Duration: 136 min

136 min Star Cast: Lee Yoomi, Ha Jung woo, Kim Yoonseok, Byeongeun Park

Lee Yoomi, Ha Jung woo, Kim Yoonseok, Byeongeun Park Director: Na Hongjin

Na Hongjin Year of release: 2010

2010 IMDb Rating: 7.3 /10

Another Korean thriller movie we highly recommend has to be The 2010 action crime drama titled The Yellow Sea. Directed by Na Hongjin, the movie features the best of Lee Yoomi, Ha Jung Woo, Kim Yoonseok, and Byeongeun Park. Watch the exhilarating movie to witness a tale that features a series of events in a taxi driver’s life.

22. Bedevilled (2010)

Movie Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Drama, Horror, Thriller Duration: 115 min

115 min Star Cast: Yeonghie Seo, Seongwon Ji, Minho Hwang, Min Je

Yeonghie Seo, Seongwon Ji, Minho Hwang, Min Je Director: Cheolsoo Jang

Cheolsoo Jang Year of release: 2010

2010 IMDb Rating: 7.3 /10

This 2010 movie is one of the best Korean thriller movies ever released. Directed by Cheolsoo Jang, the movie features the best of Yeonghie Seo, Seongwon Ji, Minho Hwang, and Min Je among other Korean stars. Bedevilled is a gruesome tale of a woman who faces mental, physical as well as sexual abuse. It will definitely give you chills.

23. The Spy Gone North (2018)

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Duration: 137 min

137 min Star Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Lee Sungmin, Cho Jinwoong, Ju JiHoon

Hwang Jung Min, Lee Sungmin, Cho Jinwoong, Ju JiHoon Director: Jong Bin Yoon

Jong Bin Yoon Year of release: 2018

2018 IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Directed by Jong Bin Yoon, this movie features the acting performances by stars including Hwang Jung Min, Lee Sungmin, Cho Jinwoong, and Ju Ji Hoon among others. The plot of this exceptional Korean movie is set in the mid-1990s when a South Korean secret agent is caught up in a political mess. We highly recommend watching this thriller drama.

24. A Dirty Carnival (2006)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Duration: 140 min

140 min Star Cast: Zo Insung, Hojin Chun, Min Namkoong, Lee Boyoung

Zo Insung, Hojin Chun, Min Namkoong, Lee Boyoung Director: Ha Yoo

Ha Yoo Year of release: 2006

2006 IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

A Dirty Carnival is one of the highly-rated Korean thriller movies, every thriller lover should watch. The movie is directed by Ha Yoo and features exceptional acting skills by Zo Insung, Hojin Chun, Min Namkoong, and Lee Boyoung among other Korean stars. The movie was released in 2006 and is a tale of a thug. It is one of the best crime dramas featuring a gangster angle.

25. The Outlaws (2017)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Duration: 121 min

121 min Star Cast: Ma Dongseok, Yoon Kyesang, Jo Jaeyoon, Gwihwa Choi

Ma Dongseok, Yoon Kyesang, Jo Jaeyoon, Gwihwa Choi Director: Yoon Seong Kang

Yoon Seong Kang Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.2 /10

This fantastic action crime thriller should be on the watchlist of every thriller love. The movie is directed by Yoon Seong Kang and features performances by a fabulous cast including Ma Dongseok, Yoon Kye Sang, Jo Jaeyoon, and Gwihwa Choi. Watch the movie to witness a tale based on a true story of a Seoul-based detective and how he is stuck in a mess.

26. Memoir of a Murderer (2017)

Movie Genre: Thriller , Action, Crime, Mystery

Thriller Action, Crime, Mystery Duration: 118 min

118 min Star Cast: Sol Kyunggu, Namgil Kim, SeolHyun Kim, Dalsu Oh

Sol Kyunggu, Namgil Kim, SeolHyun Kim, Dalsu Oh Director: Shinyeon Won

Shinyeon Won Year of release: 2017

2017 IMDb Rating: 7.2 /10

This is another Korean thriller movie featuring the best of action crime and mystery. The movie was released in 2017 and was directed by Shinyeon Won. Watch the movie to witness stars like Sol Kyunggu, Namgil Kim, SeolHyun Kim, and Dalsu Oh portraying a story of a serial killer who has Alzheimer's.

27. A Hard Day (2014)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Duration: 111 min

111 min Star Cast: Lee Sunkyun, Cho Jinwoong, Mansik Jeong, Shin Jeonggeun

Lee Sunkyun, Cho Jinwoong, Mansik Jeong, Shin Jeonggeun Director: Seong Hun Kim

Seong Hun Kim Year of release: 2014

2014 IMDb Rating: 7.2 /10

This iconic 2104 Korean drama is a masterpiece. You must watch A Hard Day to witness a tale of an accident cover-up. Directed by Seong Hun Kim and starring Lee Sunkyun, Cho Jinwoong, Mansik Jeong, and Shin Jeonggeun, the movie is sure to put you on the edge of your seats.

28. Children... (2011)

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Duration: 132 min

132 min Star Cast: Yongwoo Park, Seungryong Ryu, Dongil Sung, Jiru Sung

Yongwoo Park, Seungryong Ryu, Dongil Sung, Jiru Sung Director: Kyumaan Lee

Kyumaan Lee Year of release: 2011

2011 IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

This 2011 film features elements of mystery and drama. The plot of the movie is based on a true story famously known as the "disappearance of the frog children." Directed by Kyumaan Lee and starring Yongwoo Park, Seungryong Ryu, Dongil Sung, and Jiru Sung this movie is one of the best Korean thriller movies of all time.

29. Sunflower (2006)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Duration: 117 min

117 min Star Cast: Kim ByeongOk, Kim Haesook, Jeongsu Han, Yijae Heo

Kim ByeongOk, Kim Haesook, Jeongsu Han, Yijae Heo Director: Seokbeom Kang

Seokbeom Kang Year of release: 2006

2006 IMDb Rating: 7.2 /10

You cannot miss out on this Korean movie if you like Korean thriller movies. The movie is an extraordinary tale of Taesik who is just released from prison and gets himself into a political mess. The movie is directed by Seokbeom Kang and features stars like Kim Byeong Ok, Kim Hae Sook, Jeongsu Han, and Yijae Heo.

30. Friend (2001)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller Duration: 113 min

113 min Star Cast: Ohseong Yu, Jang DongGun, Taehwa Seo, Untaek Jeong

Ohseong Yu, Jang DongGun, Taehwa Seo, Untaek Jeong Director: Kyungtaek Kwak

Kyungtaek Kwak Year of release: 113 min

113 min IMDb Rating: 7.2 /10

This 2001 crime thriller drama features a tale of four friends where two of them become rival gangsters. This Korean gangster film is an exceptionally well-written drama that features the best of stars like Ohseong Yu, Jang DongGun, Taehwa Seo, and Untaek Jeong.

Whether it is Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Disney, or any other online streaming platform, Korean movies are leading everywhere. However, when it comes to picking the best Korean movie of all time, it is a pickle that is precisely why we recommend you to bookmark this article, next time you are on the lookout for the perfect Korean watchlist. We assure you each and every Korean thriller movie enlisted above has the power to keep you up all night.

