Jinnys Kitchen 2 is a South Korean ongoing variety show where cast members from the entertainment world come together to manage a restaurant overseas. With the new episode’s release, the show sees a steady rise in its ratings. Moreover, Go Min Si joins as a new cast member, which is one of the reasons the variety show is gaining traction.

Jinny's Kitchen sees increase in ratings with a new episode

On July 6, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired the previous day. Jinny’s Kitchen has recorded an average nationwide rating of 8.1 percent with its new episode release. Moreover, the series garnered an average citywide rating of 8.4 percent. The episode saw a rise of 1.2 percent in viewership since last week’s episode, which garnered only 6.9 percent.

In this episode, Go Min Si particularly managed to impress the audience with her quick thinking. The restaurant was bustling with a total of 55 customers on its opening day. Throughout the day, she demonstrated her versatility by assisting with various tasks across the kitchen. Notably, when she realized there was insufficient rice, she promptly prepared five additional pots to meet the demand.

Furthermore, all the cast members showed incredible teamwork and precision to provide the customers with top-quality service. After all the hard work, they all enjoyed some moments of rest and silence.

More about Jinny's Kitchen 2

Jinny’s Kitchen season 2 follows a similar format to the previous season, where the artists band together to run the diner and gain the most profits while maintaining the quality of the food. The new restaurant will be situated in the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland. In the previous season, the show took place in a vibrant city of Mexico.

The other cast members of the show include Lee Seo Jin as the president, followed by Jung Yu Mi as director, Park Seo Joon as the general manager, Choi Woo Shik as deputy, and Go Min Si as the newest intern. The position of intern was taken by BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung in season 1, but he had to opt out this season due to his ongoing military service. The show premiered on June 28, 2024.

