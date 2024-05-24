Who is Park Seo Joon’s rumored GF Lauren Tsai? All about American actress known for roles in Marvel’s Legion, Moxie, more

Recently, rumors have been circulating suggesting that beloved K-drama star Park Seo Joon is dating American actress Lauren Tsai. Netizens have spotted "evidence" connecting the two stars, such as Tsai's bag seemingly appearing in a photo taken by a Japanese fan who spotted Park Seo Joon. But who is Lauren Tsai exactly? Keep reading to discover more about the rumored girlfriend of the What's Wrong with Secretary Kim star.

All about American actress and Park Seo Joon’s girlfriend Lauren Tsai

Born on February 11, 1998, Lauren Tsai is an American visual artist, model, and emerging actress. With a career in modeling, she has graced the pages of various magazines, featured in commercials, catalogs, and walked the runway for fashion shows in both Japan and Hawaii.

Lauren Tsai rose to fame when she starred on the popular show Terrace House: Aloha State at the age of 18. This hit Japanese series featured a new spin-off where the camera documented the lives of six strangers living together under one roof in the picturesque setting of Hawaii, with Lauren being one of them.

While many reality stars often transition to becoming influencers post-show, Lauren set herself apart by swiftly gaining recognition for her illustration work and artistic abilities. Renowned for her talent, Lauren has showcased her artwork on Instagram, garnering attention and admiration. In 2018, she illustrated a variant cover for issue No. 1 of West Coast Avengers, followed by another variant cover for Captain Marvel No. 1 in 2019.

Lauren's striking beauty and impeccable proportions have led her to collaborate with prestigious brands such as Marc Jacobs, making a notable impact in the fashion industry. In addition to her modeling success, she ventured into acting in 2019, landing her first role in the third and final season of the Marvel FX series Legion.

Portraying Switch, a young mutant with time-traveling abilities, Lauren showcased her versatility as an actress. Interestingly, Park Seo Joon is familiar with the Marvel franchise himself, having starred in The Marvels.

Following her success, Lauren continued to shine in the entertainment industry. In 2021, she starred in the Netflix film Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler. Moxie is about calling out sexism at school and Lauren played Claudia showcasing her acting prowess to a global audience. Demonstrating her versatility, in September 2023, she ventured into directing by helming the animated music video for the Boygenius song Cool About It. Lauren's journey underscores her multi-talented nature and her ability to seize opportunities since her debut on Terrace House.

About Park Seo Joon and Lauren Tsai’s dating rumor

On May 22, netizens sparked suspicions that Park Seo Joon might be dating Lauren Tsai. The speculation arose from a photo of Park Seo Joon captured during his time in Japan. In the image, Park Seo Joon appeared to be walking ahead of an unassuming woman, leading netizens to speculate that she could be Lauren Tsai.

On May 24, Park Seo Joon's agency, Awesome Entertainment, addressed the circulating dating rumors involving the American actress Lauren Tsai. They clarified that Park Seo Joon had been engaged in an overseas schedule to participate in a brand event recently, where artists and officials from various fields were also invited. The agency emphasized the challenge of verifying private matters beyond the confirmed official schedule.

In June 2023, reports emerged linking Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon with YouTuber Xooos in a dating relationship. The actor's agency responded in a similar manner, stating the difficulty in confirming or denying such reports as they are linked to the actor’s personal life. Xooos, known for her exceptional vocals, is both a YouTuber and entertainer. Now, with new rumors circulating involving Lauren, neither of these speculations has received official confirmation.

