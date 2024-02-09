Kim Soo Hyun bursts into tears as Kim Ji Won shows lack of love post-marriage in Queen of Tears teaser

tvN has released a new teaser and stills for its highly anticipated drama Queen of Tears. Penned by renowned writer Park Ji Eun, known for hit dramas like Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star, and Producer, Queen of Tears promises to deliver a miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story. The series follows the journey of a married couple who navigate through a crisis and defy all odds to remain together.

New teaser of Queen of Tears

tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun drama, Queen of Tears, has just released a fresh teaser featuring the main couple, Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), whose marriage is facing a real crisis. The teaser carries a comedic tone, starting with Kim Ji Won's character saying, "I'll never make you cry." However, as the teaser progresses, the opposite unfolds. Kim Soo Hyun's character mentions his initial belief that their marriage, between Korea's top conglomerate's daughter and a new employee, would be hailed as the marriage of the century. Yet, it becomes evident that their marriage is going through a rough patch.

The trailer continues to unfold as we observe Hae In's cold demeanor towards Hyun Woo and their apparent loss of love. Hyun Woo's poignant words, "I married you because I love you. Why don't you love me now that we're married?" perfectly encapsulates the situation. The turbulent love between the couple is vividly portrayed, with Hyun Woo adamant about seeking a divorce, leading to multiple heartbreaking moments of him breaking down in tears.

The once-celebrated "marriage of the century" between a third-generation chaebol heiress and a lawyer from a small town has now soured, leaving Baek Hyun Woo to spend his days in solitude, consumed by tears. Queen of Tears promises to deliver a poignant yet chilling tale of love and conflict. The series is set to premiere on March 9 at 9:20 PM KST.

More about Queen of Tears

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun takes on the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group. Baek Hyun Woo is not only the legal director but also the husband of the queen of the department stores within the group. He is described as perfect from head to toe, possessing a handsome face and intelligence that led him to graduate from a prestigious law school. Coming from a well-off background, Baek Hyun Woo was raised sound in mind and body, eventually tying the knot with Hong Hae In.

Kim Ji Won portrays Hong Hae In, Baek Hyun Woo's wife and the chaebol heiress known as the "queen" of Queens Group's department stores. Hae In is characterized by her cold demeanor, cynical tone of voice, and sharp eyes.

