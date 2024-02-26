SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan releases his divine new single Dandelion; Fans react

Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN has returned with his soulful voice as he has released a new single titled Dandelion. The song is like a warm hug on a winter's night, a breeze in summer’s sun. With emotional lyrics hinting at hope hidden in the pain of letting go, the song in Seungkwan’s deeply passionate voice touches hearts.

Seungkwan is a member of the Pledis boy group SEVENTEEN. He is a member of the vocal subunit in the boy group. Regarded as one of the eminent vocalists of this generation Seungkwan has a beautiful, soulful voice that adds depth and feelings to his songs. Seungkwan two days ago with his pre-listening of Dandelion created excitement in fans for his upcoming single, Dandelion. Fans were excited to see the vocal magician Seungkwan creating his magic again with his soul-stirring voice.

Dandelion by Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN was released on all music listening platforms at midnight today. The song is a sentimental melody with a R&B base and a slow piano in the background. The aura of the songs with the violin, and piano in the background is captivating and envelopes listeners in a warm hug which feels like home. The song sings of hope, how with the pain that remains we still move on forward holding onto little beams of hope, little dandelion seeds that help us go forward. The little dandelion becomes the ray of hope on a dark day and makes you feel loved once again. The memories of the past linger, happy memories that make you want to live again.

Dandelion by Seungkwan is a heart-warming song that enchants listeners with Seungkwan’s moving, golden voice that feels like a warm embrace. Fans love the song and have been showering love on X.

About SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN is a singer under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN which has thirteen members. He is part of the vocal subunit of SEVENTEEN. Seungkwan is also part of BSS along with DK and Hoshi. Apart from his singing as a member of SEVENTEEN and BSS as a soloist he has also sung OST for Korean dramas like Tell Me That You Love Me, Link, and Record of Youth amongst others. His voice has a beautiful soulful feel making him an eminent Korean singer.

