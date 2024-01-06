SHINee's Minho seeks solace through loved one amidst emotional struggles in aesthetic Stay for a night solo MV

SHINee's Minho has officially released his new solo single, Stay for a Night. The announcement of the single's release came on December 27 at midnight KST, marking Minho's venture into another one of his solo work.

Stay for a night by SHINee’s Minho

Stay for a Night, SHINee’s Minho's latest solo single, falls within the moody R&B genre, characterized by lo-fi guitar riffs and rhythmic drums. The song eloquently captures the echoes of loneliness within everyday life, with Minho personally contributing to the lyric-writing process, sharing his sentimental and emotional side with the audience.

The visually captivating music video predominantly employs cool tones, creating an atmosphere of calm, tranquility, and serenity. Throughout the video, Minho candidly discusses his day-to-day challenges, touching upon mental health issues such as anxiety and depression that occupy his thoughts. He reveals that being with a special someone alleviates these feelings, prompting the heartfelt plea for them to "Stay for a Night."

In an exciting development, Minho is set to hold his inaugural fan-con, 2024 Best Choi's Minho Fan-Con - Multi-Chase, at Jangchung Indoor Arena on January 6-7. During the event, he plans to deliver a live performance of Stay for a Night exclusively for his fans.

Watch the music video below!

More about SHINee’s Minho

Choi Min Ho, born on December 9, 1991, known by his mononym Minho, is a versatile South Korean artist excelling as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. His career took off in May 2008 when he debuted as a member of SHINee, a South Korean boy group that later became one of the best-selling second-generation Korean artists.

Advertisement

In addition to his group endeavors, Minho made his acting debut in November 2010 in KBS2's drama special, Pianist. His acting career expanded with roles in television series such as To the Beautiful You (2012), My First Time (2015), and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016). In 2016, he ventured into feature films with Canola.

As a solo artist, Minho has contributed to the music scene with digital singles like I'm Home (2019) and Heartbreak (2021). Further establishing his solo career, he released his debut solo EP titled Chase in 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SHINee and Shawols remember late singer Jonghyun on 6 years of his passing; Minho consoles former's mother