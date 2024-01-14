Son Ye Jin shares glimpse of successful charity bazaar; donates proceeds of nearly 40 million KRW

On January 13 KST, South Korean actress Son Ye Jin shared a snippet from the recently concluded charity bazaar. The actress mentioned in the caption that it was a small idea that turned out to be a successful grand event. She and her team have been able to raise around 40 million KRW (Korean Won) which is donated to a social welfare organization.

This event marked Son Ye Jin’s first-ever charity bazaar. On December 12, the actress had announced that she would be hosting a flea market, where she would be giving away her most cherished possessions, including Son Ye Jin’s personal clothes, her K-drama character’s outfits and accessories. The event was organized on January 7, 2024, at Pony Jungeup, South Korea.

Son Ye Jin donates proceeds of 40 million KRW from her charity bazaar for a noble cause

As Son Ye Jin’s charity bazaar came to an end, she shared a group photo with her team from the event. In the caption, she gave a special shout-out to her agency (MSteam Entertainment) and her manager for cooperating with her. She also expressed her gratitude to fans for attending the event.

Here's an excerpt from the caption, which read, “What a joyful way to start 2024! What could be more rewarding than seeing a small idea grow to see it bear fruit?

P.S. We raised nearly 40 million KRW and we made the donation on a very special day!”

More about Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin is one of the most celebrated actresses in South Korea. She is best known for her projects, namely A Moment to Remember (2004), Something in the Rain (2018), and more. Her on-screen chemistry with superstar Hyun Bin in the famous drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) turned into a real-life romance and the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022.

Being prominent figures, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin indulge in philanthropic endeavors every now and then. Recently, the couple made a generous donation of 150 million KRW towards the welfare of kids and single mothers.

