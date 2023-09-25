Hyun Bin Day: From Memories of the Alhambra to Hyde Jekyll, Me; Take a look at actor's underrated roles

Hyun Bin, born in Seoul on September 25, 1982, is a renowned South Korean actor. Although his first film, Shower, was filmed in 2002, it remained unreleased due to funding issues. Hyun Bin officially made his debut in 2003 with the television series Bodyguard. He later appeared in the sitcom Nonstop 4 and the unique drama Ireland.

However, it was his role in the 2005 romantic comedy TV drama My Lovely Sam Soon that propelled him to widespread fame. Since then, he has taken on leading roles in several successful television shows, including the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), the fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and the romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). Throughout his remarkable career, Hyun Bin has received numerous award nominations, including five at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards. He has also earned various acting accolades, most notably the Grand Prize (Daesang) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Hyun Bin's popularity extended further through his appearances in a series of box office hits, including the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017) and its 2022 sequel, as well as the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018). In 2011, he was named Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year. His international success solidified his status as a top Hallyu star, and he is now among the highest-paid and most influential actors in South Korea. Let's take a look at Hun Bin's most underrated roles-

Hyun Jin Heon in My Lovely Sam Soon

Kim Sam Soon is a talented baker known for her pastry and cake-making skills. Her life takes a turn on Christmas Eve when she discovers her boyfriend, Min Hyun Woo, cheating on her, leading to their breakup. Coincidentally, she crosses paths with Hyun Jin Heon, the owner of a restaurant named Bon Appetit. At that very moment, Hyun Jin Heon finds himself in need of a skilled baker for his restaurant, and since Sam Soon is currently unemployed, she takes on the role of the restaurant's head baker.

Their initial interactions are far from smooth, and they frequently clash. Loosely inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary, this story played a significant role in establishing Hyun Bin as a beloved rom-com actor. He received the Top Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards for his performance.

Gu Seo Jin in Hyde, Jekyll, Me

Hyun Bin made his return to the Korean drama scene after four years with the romantic comedy series Hyde, Jekyll, Me in 2015. This series is an adaptation of Lee Choong-ho's webtoon, Dr. Jekyll is Mr. Hyde, and features the actor in a role that involves two distinct personalities: the third-generation chaebol, Gu Seo Jin, and his more compassionate alter ego, Robin.

Throughout the series, a love triangle unfolds involving the two personalities of Gu Seo Jin and circus actress Jang Ha Na, portrayed by Han Ji Min. Hyun Bin skillfully navigates the complexities of his character, portraying a quintessential chaebol heir who conceals a dissociative personality disorder, and Robin who reveals a kinder and more humane side of him with a savior complex.

Yoo Jin Woo in Memories of the Alhambra

In this fantasy romance drama, Hyun Bin takes on the role of Yoo Jin Woo, the fierce CEO of an investment company. His on-screen love interest, Jung Hee Joo, is portrayed by the popular South Korean actress Park Shin Hye. Yoo Jin Woo, characterized by his strong-spirited nature, is the CEO of an investment firm. Armed with an engineering degree and a talent for crafting video games, he possesses an adventurous and competitive spirit.

Yoo Jin Woo's journey takes a strong turn after being betrayed by his best friend. He embarks on a business trip to Granada, Spain, in search of the mysterious inventor of an innovative augmented-reality video game. Along the way, he finds himself at a hostel owned by Jung Hee Joo. Hee Joo, on the other hand, is a former classical guitarist who came to Spain to advance her musical studies. Following the tragic loss of her parents, she takes on various jobs, including managing the aging hostel, to support herself.

The series has secured its place as one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history. Hyun Bin's portrayal of a character who appears indifferent yet brings humor to his role received significant praise.

Min Tae Gu in The Negotiation

The Negotiation stands as one of Hyun Bin's most acclaimed films, marking the first on-screen collaboration between him and his wife, Son Ye Jin, before their appearance in the 2019 hit series Crash Landing On You. The storyline centers around Ha Chae Yoon, a crisis negotiator working for the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Her world takes a dangerous turn when she finds herself locked in a high-stakes showdown with Min Tae Gu, a ruthless kidnapper who has taken her boss hostage.

In this gripping crime thriller, Hyun Bin takes on the role of Min Tae Gu, a weapons smuggler, while Son Ye Jin portrays Ha Chae Yoon, the skilled crisis negotiator. The film unfolds as a high-tension battle between the two characters during a harrowing hostage situation. Over the course of 21 intense hours, viewers witness Ha Chae Yoon's relentless efforts to crack Min Tae Gu's unnervingly composed demeanor and secure the safety of the hostages.

