The month of monsoon is here and so is the perfect time for binge-watching some praise-worthy films on the silver screen. Well, we speak of August, which seems to be quite busy on the calendar, considering the number of film releases scheduled at this time. So, pick up your bucket of popcorn as we list out some of the unmissable movies that are ready to roll out in August 2024.

South Indian movies releasing in August 2024

1- Boat

Ace Tamil comedian, Yogi Babu’s period survival drama film, Boat is all set to create a spectacle on the silver screen on August 2, 2024. The plot revolves closely around the lives of ten passengers on a journey in a boat that unexpectedly stalls midway and starts to sink. It is the challenges faced by these passengers to survive amid the calamity.

2- Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan

Tamil film, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan stars Vijay Antony, and Megha Akash in lead roles, and is directed by Vijay Milton. The film is all set to be released on August 2, 2024. The plot engages in a surprising love story, amid a path lined with tough challenges. Its story loosely narrates the saga of love that happens when a secret agent helps out a woman in debt.

3- Jama

Marking his directorial debut, Pari Elavazhagan’s film Jama will make its theatrical release on August 2, 2024. Apart from Pari being a part of the star cast, the film also includes actors Ammu Abhirami, Chetan, and Sri Krishna Dayal among others. Eminent composer, Ilaiyaraja has curated the most enigmatic musical score for the film.

4- Andhagan

Andhagan The Pianist is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi film, Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The crime thriller is directed by Thiagarajan and will be released on August 9, 2024. It revolves around the story of a blind pianist Krish, who unexpectedly becomes a witness to a murder. The film stars Prashanth, Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik, Yogi Babu and others in pivotal roles.

5- Thangalaan

Thangalaan has been one of the most-awaited Tamil films that has kept the audience waiting with excitement for a long time now. With its release date locked on August 15, 2024, the film has garnered considerable attention from its first look. The film stars popular actor, Vikram, in a never seen before avatar. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the historical fantasy film follows the story of a fearsome tribal leader during the time of the British Raj.

6- Mr Bachchan

Ravi Teja’s upcoming spectacle, Mr Bachchan has already become the talk of the town, ever since a teaser glimpse of the film has been shared by the makers. Making its way to the theaters on August 15, 2024, the movie surrounds the story of a real life income tax raid. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film stars Bhagyashri Borshe as the lead opposite Ravi Teja.

7- Double iSmart

Puri Jagannadh’s highly promising film, Double iSmart is all set to be released on August 15, 2024. Amid an array of other movies that are set to clash with it, the Ram Pothineni starrer marks a spiritual sequel to the film, iSmart Shankar that was released in 2019. Under the banner of Puri Connects, Double iSmart also stars Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Bani J, and Sayaji Shinde apart from Pothineni.

8- Bromance

Bromance, directed by Arun D Jose is another anticipated film in South cinema. With its date of release on August 3, 2024, the film is all geared up to bring a rollercoaster of emotions for the audiences. A whole-hearted family entertainer, the movie features an ensemble cast including Sangeeth Prathap, Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas and others.

9- Raghuthatha

Raghuthatha becomes one of the most buzzed female lead films, all set to be released on August 15, 2024. While Keerthy Suresh features as the lead, the movie also features other actors, including Ravindra Vijay, M.S Bhaskar, Rajeev Ravindranatha and others. Directed by S Kumar, Raghuthatha follows a hilarious story of a young girl, who is torn to choose between principle and patriarchy.

10- Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Superstar Nani’s upcoming film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram must also be on your bucket list of films this August. Making a theatrical release on August 29, 2024, the Telugu action thriller is the 31st film of Nani and has grabbed a lot of attention ever since its first announcement was made. Directed by Vivek Athreya, it features other actors including Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Aditi Balan and others.

