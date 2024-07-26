Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart locks deal with THIS OTT platform for a whopping amount?

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film, Double iSmart has been grabbing the spotlight all over the film world. The Ram Pothineni starrer Telugu film is eyeing a release on August 15, 2024. And now, as per a recent report, the film’s official streaming rights have been sold to a massive OTT giant for a whopping amount.

Amazon Prime Video acquires streaming rights for Double iSmart

As per a latest post on Twitter (now X), producer BA Raju’s team shared that the OTT streaming rights for Puri Jagannadh’s film, Double iSmart, have been given to Amazon Prime Video. The digital rights of the Ram Pothineni starrer were acquired by the streaming giant against a massive deal of Rs. 33 crore.

Double iSmart’s item song recently faced complaint by political leader

Back on July 18, 2024, one of the recently released item songs of Double iSmart, titled Maar Muntha Chod Chintha came under scanner. Well, the track used the phrase "Em Cheddam Antav Mari,” which is associated closely with the former Telangana CM, K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

For apparently hurting the sentiments of the BRS leaders, a complaint was lodged against the filmmaker and his team by Rajitha Reddy, a BRS member. She pressed charges against the indecent use of such a sensitive phrase.

Double iSmart’s teaser

It was on May 15, 2024, when the makers of Double iSmart shared the first teaser glimpse of the film. The day collided with the protagonist, Ram Pothineni’s 36th birthday, and the fans were offered a never seen before look of the actor in the film.

Moreover, other actors including Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar and Bani J made memorable presence on the screen with their character driven roles. Surely, fans are all geared up to witness something special with Double iSmart.

More about Double iSmart

Coming back to the film, Double iSmart marks the sequel to the 2019-film, iSmart Shankar, and here too, Ram Pothineni will reprise his role of Shankar once again. The film stars other iconic actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, Bani J and others.

