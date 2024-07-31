Prithviraj Sukumaran pens romantic note for his wife Supriya Menon on her birthday; shares UNSEEN PIC

Pan-Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has taken to his Instagram account to share an unseen picture of his beloved wife Supriya Menon. Wishing his better half on her special day, the Aadujeevitham actor penned a romantic note.

Prithviraj pens special note for wifey on her birthday; Check PIC

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a lovely picture of Supriya Menon and openly expressed his deep love for his partner.

He wrote, “Happy birthday partner (sic) To another year of love and adventure. To another year of you chasing our dreams. To another year of us taking on the world together! I love you!” Check out his post below!

In the picture, the star wife looks super elegant and is clad in ballon denim and paired with a full-sleeved black t-shirt. Supriya completed her look by keeping her hair open and opted for green studs.

Judging by the picture, it seems to be from one of the couple’s vacations abroad.

Prithviraj and Sukumaran’s relationship

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon’s love story is nothing less than a dream. While the former is an actor, the latter has been an established journalist with a reputed media house.

As per BollywoodShaadis.com, Supriya once said, “A fellow handed me the number of a young actor and told me to contact him saying that he would probably be able to help me. That one phone call changed the course of my life. You see, my friend had given an introduction to my future husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran.” And that’s how a simple phone call changed their lives forever.

Eventually, Supriya and Prithviraj exchanged wedding vows on April 25, 2011, after dating for 4 years. The adorable couple is blessed with a baby girl named Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. Supriya and Prithviraj welcomed their little bundle of joy in 2014.

What's next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the Malayalam film Guruvayoorambala Nadayil. The comedy film, directed by Vipin Das was released on 16 May 2024. Guruvayoorambala Nadayil was produced by Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menenon along with Mukesh R Mehta, and C V Sarathy.

Apart from the Salaar actor, the film features Basil Joseph in the lead role. Up next, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be busy collaborating with legendary actor Mohanlal for L2 Empuraan. Alongside the Neru actor and Prithviraj, other actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier will also play crucial roles in the film.

L2 Empuraan will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is pertinent to mention that Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is the second installment in a planned trilogy, following the 2019 film Lucifer.

