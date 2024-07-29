Premalu actor Sangeeth Prathap shares health update after sustaining injury in a car crash while shooting: 'I feel better now'

During the filming of the movie Bromance, popular Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap, encountered a harrowing incident on set. On Saturday, their car collided with two motorcycles while shooting an intense chase scene, leaving both actors with injuries.

According to media reports, the mishap occurred amidst the adrenaline-pumping action sequence. In the wake of the accident, Sangeeth Prathap has now provided an update on his recovery, reassuring fans about his health following the on-set ordeal.

Sangeeth Prathap shares his health update following the accident

Premalu fame Sangeeth Prathap took to his Instagram handle to pen a long note expressing gratitude to his fans for showing concern and support after the accident. He mentioned that everyone involved in the accident is safe. The actor further revealed that he was under observation for 24 hours. However, he is now set to get discharged from the hospital soon.

His note read, "We met with an accident yesterday and thankfully we are all safe. I was under observation for the last 24 hours and will leave hospital tomorrow. Thanks to the almighty, I have a minor injury but I feel better now. Thank you for all the love and concerns, I am sorry that I haven’t been able to reply to your calls and messages. I am safe now and would need a few days of rest for complete recovery. Also, I want to clear all rumors including the case I’ve registered against the driver, there hasn’t been any such case from my side. P.S: Hope I will get back to my favorite place; shooting sets! Bromance production will continue within days and we will hit big screens soon."

About Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap car accident

Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with two motorcycles during the filming of Bromance. As per media reports, one of the motorcyclists, a food delivery worker, suffered a leg injury from the collision.

Both actors, along with the injured delivery worker, were immediately rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap only sustained minor injuries.

As per Manorama News, the car carrying the actors struck one bike and then overturned after hitting another. The vehicle was severely damaged. Contrary to initial reports, Manorama News revealed that the car was driven not by the actors, but by a stunt team crew member.

The police promptly arrived at the scene to clear the wreckage. Following the incident, the filming of Bromance was temporarily halted. Authorities have registered a case for rash driving, and reports suggest that the shooting was conducted without adequate safety measures in place.

