Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan director Harish Shankar addresses clash with Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart: ‘Even if the…’

The Telugu film industry is all about to expect one of the biggest box office clashes since two mega films Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and Ram Pothineni starrer Double iSmart are scheduled for a release. Both the upcoming films are set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. Amidst this, Mr Bachchan director Harish Shankar has reacted to the release date clash with Double iSmart.

Mr Bachchan’s director Harish Shankar comments on clash with Double iSmart

Well, it hasn’t been the first time in Indian cinema that two films have clashed at the box office owing to release dates. While in some rare cases, one of the makers reschedule their release, there are also times when the due response for either of them gets salvaged significantly.

Addressing the matter, Mr Bachchan director Harish Shankar shared his views on the clash. As per Gulte, the filmmaker expressed his deep respect for Puri Jagannadh and expressed that he would never wish to compare himself with the latter.

Clarifying how there is no ill will at work, Harish said, “Even if the clash happened, there is nothing like Puri Jagan garu and I are at loggerheads.”

Harish Shankar reacts to Puri Jagannadh unfollowing him on social media

Moving further in his comment, Harish Shankar spoke about how Puri Jagannadh unfollowed him Twitter (now X) and revealed that he only got to know about it through a meme made over the clash of the films.

He expressed, “Though Charmme garu has unfollowed me on Twitter which I didn’t check personally but came to know it through a meme, I hope that everyone will understand the situation.”

Harish claims Mr Bachchan’s release was based over matters of distribution logistics

Concluding his statement, Harish once again established that the clash of dates between the two films was completely unintentional. On his part, the filmmaker took onus and shared that it was the distributor of his film who suggested they lock in the particular date of release.

Other films clashing with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan

Interestingly, there are few other films that are also set to clash at the box office along with Mr Bachchan. These include Thangaalan starring Vikram and Malvika Mohanan, as well as Raghu Thatha, which features Keerthy Suresh.

Earlier, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was also set for a release on August 15. But the makers rescheduled the same to a different date.

