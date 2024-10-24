Sai Pallavi reveals she had rejected Premam initially due to THIS reason

Sai Pallavi made her debut as an actress back in 2015 with the film titled Premam. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the movie featured Nivin Pauly as the main lead. During a recent interview amid Amaran promotions, the actress revealed that she was initially hesitant to sign the film.

She said, "I never agreed to act in Premam at first. Director Alphonse Puthren had called me, but I didn't believe it." Sai Pallavi went on to reveal that she thought it was a scam call. "I thought that the girl studying medicine asked me that there is no one in the cinema," she added.

For the uninitiated, Sai Pallavi was completing her medical studies in Georgia when she first received the call for the Premam movie.

During the interview, Sai Pallavi also shared that a dance performance she did prior to her film career influenced her on-screen appearance. She explained that this realization developed over time, beginning during her work on Premam.

Sai Pallavi mentioned that she shared a video of her Tango dance performance around the time of Premam. However, she quickly realized that audiences were not perceiving it as she had hoped, which led her to choose not to wear revealing outfits in her films.

Sai Pallavi said, as quoted by Gulte, "They started seeing me in a different way, which made me feel uncomfortable. I thought I didn’t want people to see me for glamor. I want the public to see me only this way because I don’t want to cater to another set of audience who wants to look at me as a piece of meat. I just don’t want to feed them, and I don’t want these eyes on me."

Advertisement

When asked about any potential setbacks in her career due to rejecting glamorous roles, Sai Pallavi confidently expressed her satisfaction with the roles she is currently receiving. She stated that she is willing to forgo any role that demands a glamorous appearance.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is all set for the release of Amaran, co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, on October 31.

ALSO READ: ‘Just owned the character and…’: Sai Pallavi opens up about working on a biopic for the first time in Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran