Bramayugam movie review: Mammootty, the patriarch of acting, dominates in this modern-day horror classic

Director: Rahul Sadasivan

This February proves to be a golden month for Malayalam cinema, with two successful releases, Anweshippin Kandethum and Premalu. The highly anticipated Manjummal Boys is set to release next week, and today, a classic has hit the screens. Mammootty's Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, stands out as a unique horror drama, setting itself apart from conventional horror movies and earning the title of a true classic. What can viewers anticipate from this film? Read Pinkvilla's review to find out more about Bramayugam.

Plot of Bramayugam

Arjun Ashokan portrays Paanan, a nomadic courtroom singer who finds himself lost in a dense forest, encountering a Yakshi (female ghost) before seeking refuge in the grand ancient mansion of Kudamon Potty. Set against the backdrop of 17th-century Southern Malabar during the rise of Portuguese influence in India, Kudamon Potty (played by Mammootty), a black magician, resides in the mansion with his loyal slave and chef, played by Sidharth Bharathan. Paanan soon realizes he's trapped within Potty's mansion, serving a sinister deity called Kuttichathan in ancient folklore of Malabar Hindus.

Paanan's desire to escape Potty's mansion is stopped by the magician's cunning tricks, leaving him feeling trapped. Recognizing the perilous consequences faced by those who attempted to flee, Paanan forms an unlikely alliance with the initially skeptical chef. Together, they devise a plan to escape Potty's sinister machinations.

The central questions of whether Paanan and the chef can successfully halt Potty's schemes and unravel his true motivations lie at the heart of Bramayugam. Potty's interests, which remain enigmatic yet undoubtedly dark, drive the suspense and intrigue of the narrative, challenging Paanan and the chef to confront their fears and outwit their formidable adversary.

Bramayugam trailer

What works for Bramayugam?

Bramayugam stands out as a cinematic masterpiece, blending captivating storytelling with visual splendor to mesmerize audiences throughout. A strong, well-written screenplay is the backbone of this modern-day classic. Writer Rahul Sadasivan's fusion of folklore storytelling and socio-political intricacies prove to be game-changing for this movie.

TD Ramakrishnan, known for his epic folktale novels like Francis Ittikora, brings his expertise to the dialogues of this movie, contributing to its success.

Rahul Sadasivan's direction, along with Shehnad Jalal's visuals, has added layers of depth to the narrative, reminiscent of the unique style seen in films like Tumbbad. The decision to use black and white grading for visual aesthetics is intriguing and likely added to the film's overall impact.

Sound mixing and Christo Xavier's music elevated the viewing experience even further, immersing the audience in the world of the film. With actors like Mammootty delivering stellar performances, Bramayugam truly seems like a standout in the Malayalam industry, carving its path as a classic. It's exciting to see such innovative storytelling and filmmaking techniques being embraced in Indian cinema.

What doesn’t work for Bramayugam?

Bramayugam stands out as a film with minimal flaws, offering a compelling viewing experience overall. While there are a few graphic scenes that may unsettle some viewers, particularly those averse to such content, the decision to utilize a black-and-white screen effectively diminishes the impact of the gore, making it more palatable for a wider audience.

Performances in Bramayugam

Mammootty's portrayal of Koduman Potty in Bramayugam truly exemplifies why he is regarded as a patriarch of acting, as noted by writer Murali Gopi. Despite his extensive career spanning over 50 years and 450+ movies, Mammootty brings a fresh and dynamic dimension to his character, showcasing his versatility and mastery of the craft. His depiction of the villainous antihero serves as the soul of the film, cementing his status as one of the industry's finest talents.

Moreover, Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan deliver standout performances, showcasing their range and depth as actors. Arjun's portrayal of the courtroom singer (Paanan) is particularly noteworthy, while Sidharth navigates the complexities of his character with finesse, doing justice to the multifaceted role.

Although Amalda Liz and Manikandan Achari have limited screen time, they make a notable impact with their performances, further contributing to the richness of the film's ensemble cast.

Verdict of Bramayugam

Bramayugam stands out as a cinematic gem that transcends the typical horror genre. With a captivating blend of mystery, drama, and the rich mythical folklore of Kerala, it offers a compelling narrative that captivates audiences. The film's masterful craftsmanship and strong storyline, coupled with its exploration of socio-political elements, make it a must-watch in theaters. Bramayugam is a clear winner.