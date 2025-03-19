Who is Mamitha Baiju? Meet Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan heroine who might collaborate with Dhanush next

Mamitha Baiju has been making headlines ever since the success of her Malayalam film Premalu. The buzz surrounding her grew even more after she was seen at the puja ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, confirming her role in the project. Now, reports suggest that she might also play the female lead alongside Dhanush. While these speculations are gaining momentum, let’s know more about Mamitha Baiju.

Who is Mamitha Baiju?

Mamitha Baiju is a rising Indian actress known for her work in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. She made her film debut in 2017 with Sarvopari Palakkaran, where she shared the screen with Anoop Menon and Anu Sithara.

Over the years, she played supporting roles in several films, including Honey Bee 2: Celebrations with Asif Ali, Varathan alongside Fahadh Faasil, and Kilometers and Kilometers with Tovino Thomas.

Her performances in Kho Kho helped her gain recognition, but it was Super Sharanya, released in 2022 and directed by Girish AD, that brought her widespread fame. She later appeared in films like Pranaya Vilasam, Ramachandra Boss & Co., and most notably, Premalu, which became a major success in Malayalam cinema in 2024.

Apart from Malayali films, she stepped into Tamil cinema with Rebel, starring GV Prakash Kumar and now Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan.

Born and raised in Kidangoor, Kottayam district, Kerala, Mamitha Baiju is the daughter of Dr. Baiju Krishnan and Mini. She has an elder brother, Mithun. She attended Mary Mount Public School, Kattachira, and later continued her studies at N.S.S. Higher Secondary School, Kidangoor. She pursued a B.Sc. in Psychology at Sacred Heart College, Kochi, but discontinued during her third year due to an attendance shortage.

Mamitha Baiju's upcoming projects

Mamitha Baiju is set to feature in movies including Premalu 2, Irandu Vaanam and Jana Nayagan. Recently, 123Telugu reported that she might play the female lead opposite Dhanush in Vignesh Raja’s upcoming film. Additionally, she has signed Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film under Mythri Movie Makers. With multiple big projects, Mamitha is quickly becoming a sought-after actress in the Indian film industry.