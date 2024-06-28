Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug use

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to felicitate the students in Tamil Nadu who scored outstanding scores in the 10th and 12th competitive exams this year. During the event, the Leo actor gave out some hard-hitting life lessons that definitely should be taken to heart.

Starting off his statement, the actor said, “No matter what the reason is, don’t lose your identity at any cost. And why I am saying this right now is because of the extensive use of narcotics in our state, especially amongst youngsters it has a high usage.”

Thalapathy Vijay gives some hard-hitting life lessons for youngsters

Thalapathy Vijay went on to say, “As a parent and as a leader of a political organization, I feel ashamed about it. We can simply say that is the responsibility of the government, to safeguard youngsters but I’m not talking about that, and nor this is the stage to say such things. What I’m saying is, sometimes, we have to protect ourselves from these situations.”

He further advised the students how they should always develop their own self-control and self-discipline. Vijay said, “Say no to temporary pleasures and say no to drugs,” and made everyone gathered there to chant it along with him.

Moreover, the actor gave his emotional support to all the students who did not manage to attain a good score on the exams this year. He told them to not be disappointed and said, “Success is never ending and failure is never final,” highlighting to always find a balance of both in life.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the final works of his next film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The sci-fi action thriller features an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024, with the makers already dropping a glimpse of the movie back on Vijay's birthday. The birthday shots from The GOAT provided a look into the dual characters of the actor, with one being technologically, de-aged.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

