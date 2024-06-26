Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam Love Story: Here's how Leo actor fell for fan who is now his wife

It is not wrong to say that Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. Known for films like Leo, Bigil, and others, the actor has impressed moviegoers with his exceptional performances and dashing looks.

Despite being a public figure for so many years now, Thalapathy has always tried to keep his personal life private. The Mersal actor has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam for more than two decades.

The couple has two children- a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter named Divya Saasha.

But are you aware of how Vijay and Sangeetha met and what led to their marriage? In this article, we will look into the timeline of the couple's relationship, beginning with their first meeting and ending with their marriage.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s first meet

Thalapathy Vijay's first blockbuster film, Poove Unakkaga not only brought him immense fame and recognition but was also the reason behind his meeting with his soulmate. Yes, that’s right, Sangeetha was basically a die-heart fan of her then future-husband.

When Thalapathy Vijay was shooting for a movie at Film City in Chennai, he met a beautiful young girl, who had come to visit the actor from London. No points for guessing but yes that was Sangeetha.

She wanted to congratulate Vijay for the success of his last film. For the unversed, Sangeetha Sornalingam is the daughter of a Tamil industrialist from Sri Lanka, who was settled in the UK.

The couple met each other pleasantly and talked for a while. Impressed by this sweet gesture of Sangeetha, Vijay then invited her to his house and made her meet his parents. And that’s how the actor developed feelings for his lady love.

As Sangeeta was living nearby, Vijay once again invited her to his house and this time, the Varisu actor’s parents took the initiative and asked her if she would consider marrying Vijay. The adorable couple accepted the proposal and the rest is what we call history.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage

According to bollywoodshaadis.com, after Sangeetha and Vijay gave their confirmation of the wedding, the latter’s parents, Chandrasekhar and Shobha, flew to London to meet Sangeetha's parents. The two families met each other, and Sangeetha's parents also accepted Vijay as their son-in-law.

Finally, the star couple exchanged wedding vows on August 25, 1999, in a star-studded affair. Despite being from different religions, Vijay is a Christian, and Sangeetha is a Hindu, the couple decided to go for a Hindu matrimony ceremony, followed by a reception in Chennai. Vijay and Sangeetha's dreamy wedding is still regarded as one of the most memorable weddings in Indian cinema.

After their wedding, Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha embraced parenthood for the first time in 2000 and welcomed their second child in 2005. Both the children have appeared on screen with their father in films like Vettaikaaran and Theri, respectively.



Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce rumors

However, there was also a time in both Vijay's and Sangeetha’s life when speculations were running wild about the couple getting a divorce. The internet was taken by storm in 2023 when Sangeetha failed to appear at Varisu’s audio launch and Priya Atlee’s baby shower.

Back then, Pinkvilla readily debunked the claims and found out that the reports were mere rumors.

