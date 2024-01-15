Chiranjeevi starrer Mega 156 officially titled Vishwambhara; makers release concept video of fantasy flick

The much-awaited title of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Mega 156 has been unveiled as Vishwambhara.

The film directed by Vassishta is a fantasy film with Chiranjeevi in the lead role with the makers revealing the title today along with a concept video of the film. The film’s music is composed by MM Keeravani with Chota K Naidu handling the cinematography.

Check out the concept video of Vishwambhara

