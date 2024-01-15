Chiranjeevi starrer Mega 156 officially titled Vishwambhara; makers release concept video of fantasy flick

The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Mega 156 have announced the film’s title as Vishwambhara. Check out the concept video!

By Goutham S
Updated on Jan 15, 2024  |  05:24 PM IST |  1.6K
Chiranjeevi starrer fantasy movie Mega 156 gets official title
Chiranjeevi starrer fantasy movie Mega 156 gets official title (PC: UV Creations YouTube/X)

The much-awaited title of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Mega 156 has been unveiled as Vishwambhara.

The film directed by Vassishta is a fantasy film with Chiranjeevi in the lead role with the makers revealing the title today along with a concept video of the film. The film’s music is composed by MM Keeravani with Chota K Naidu handling the cinematography.

Check out the concept video of Vishwambhara


ALSO READ: Mega Sankranti Photo: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi celebrate it in traditional style with family

Related Stories

entertainment
Mansoor Ali Khan to file defamation cases against Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu
entertainment
Mega 156: Makers of Chiranjeevi starrer DROP big update
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: YouTube (UV Creations)
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles