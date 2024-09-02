Coolie Poster: Rajinikanth’s intense look as Deva will give you goosebumps, fans react after Lokesh Kanagaraj promises 'a blast'

Rajinikanth is currently filming his highly anticipated movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film's makers have now revealed the name of his character from the movie as Deva.

Taking to his own official social media handle, Lokesh Kanagaraj penned the words, “Superstar Rajinikanth sir as Deva in Coolie. Thank you so much for this Rajinikanth sir. It’s going to be a blast.”

Check out the official post by Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie:

As the makers unveiled the goosebumps-filled poster, fans quickly expressed their excitement. They also added that the same name was given to Mammootty's character in Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi, which starred Rajinikanth as Surya.

Check out the fan reactions:

The new poster revealed by the makers of Coolie comes after various character posters and a cast list of the film was unveiled. Over the last week, the makers have revealed that actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj are set to play critical roles in the film.

The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a complete action thriller expected to showcase Rajinikanth as a negatively-shaded character. Moreover, the team of Coolie had earlier revealed the title of the film with a black-and-white teaser which showcased an unapologetic avatar of the actor.

The teaser had him reciting his famous monologue with a remixed version of Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa by Ilaiyaraaja playing in the background. The short glimpse of the film teased its theme to be revolved around gold, with the superstar even having a Coolie numberplate on one of his arms.

Interestingly, in an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, we learned that Lokesh Kanagaraj is in talks with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan about playing a cameo role in the film. Despite ongoing discussions, confirmation of whether a cameo would happen is still pending.

Furthermore, Superstar Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The movie, slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024, features the actor as an IPS officer who sets out to uncover a mystery.

The action-drama flick features an ensemble cast of actors, including Amitabh Bachchan (in his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more, in key roles.

