Rajinikanth has a surprising reaction to ongoing sexual assault controversy in Malayalam cinema; 'I don't...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

The Hema Committee report has revealed many details about the dire situations faced by actresses in Malayalam cinema. Now, Superstar Rajinikanth has also commented on the same, specifying he doesn’t know anything about it.

In a recent press conference in Chennai, the superstar was asked about his view on the Me Too allegations being made in the Malayalam cinema industry. Steering away from getting involved in the controversy, the actor simply said, “I don’t know…I don’t know anything about that. Sorry.”

Many actors and actresses from various strata of the industry have come out in order to voice their opinions and talk about the sexual misconduct they had to face in the industry. Many prominent Malayalam actors including Jayasurya, Siddique, Mukesh, and more have come under such allegations with cases being filed.

In response to allegations against him, Jayasurya made an official response through his social media handle in which he specifies fighting against the accusations in a legal manner.

The actor wrote in the statement, “Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case."

The actor also added, “Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one. Let those who have not sinned throw stones; but only at those who have sinned.”

Moreover, amid the rise of controversy against leading actors, the actors association called AMMA has undergone a mass resignation. Mohanlal who served as the president of the association had decided to step down from the role and pave the way for a new management to take place.

Furthermore, Mammootty has also made his official statement recently acknowledging the Hema Committee report and specifying that there are not any power groups controlling the industry.

