SVC 58: Venkatesh Daggubati resumes shooting for his upcoming film with director Anil Ravipudi; Watch BTS video

Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati has resumed shooting for his highly anticipated film SVC 58, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The duo, who previously collaborated on the successful F2 and F3 movies, has reunited for their third project, which is expected to hit theaters during the Sankranti festival in January 2025.

The makers shared the news by releasing a behind-the-scenes video featuring Venkatesh on the set of SVC 58. In the video, Venkatesh, looking dapper in glasses, is seen filming his scenes. The clip refers to him as the "ex-cop."

Meanwhile, the caption alongside the video read, "The ex-cop kicks off his DUTY with full ENERGY. Victory @VenkyMama Joins the sets of #VenkyAnil3 x #SVC58. The shoot of this triangular crime entertainer is happening at a rapid pace in Pollachi. SANKRANTHI 2025 RELEASE."

The film's launch was celebrated with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by industry stalwarts like Vamsi Paidipally, Allu Aravind, and K. Raghavendra Rao. Venkatesh and Ravipudi's previous films have been box office blockbusters, and fans are eagerly anticipating their hat-trick of hits.

SVC 58 is described as a triangular crime entertainer that revolves around the protagonist, his former lover, and his remarkable wife. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh have been roped in to play the female leads opposite Venkatesh.

The film's shooting commenced in July, with the team recently completing a schedule in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. The movie's screenplay is a collaboration between S. Krishna and G. Adhinarayana, while V. Venkat is handling the action choreography. The talented crew includes composer Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematographer Sameer Reddy, production designer A.S. Prakash, and editor Tammiraju.

Meanwhile, the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer is going to face a stiff competition from Vishwambhara in theaters. The movie features Chiranjeevi as the main lead alongside Trisha Krishnan. The film is directed by Mallidi Vassishta and aiming to release on January 10, 2025.

