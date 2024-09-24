'I can’t imagine any other friend in Bombay other than Alia Bhatt': Jr NTR reveals he was friends with his RRR co-star first before Ranbir Kapoor

Jr NTR, who is gearing up for the release of his movie Devara: Part 1 on September 27, 2024, had an entertaining chat with his RRR co-actor and friend Alia Bhatt. The actress was roped into the interview called Devara Ka Jigra as her movie is also set to hit the big screens soon. During their fun chat, Jr NTR went on to reveal that Alia has been his true friend in Mumbai from the start.

The RRR stars were also accompanied by Karan Johar, who had recently unveiled a snippet from their chat as well. From an excerpt from the interview, Jr NTR said, “I can’t imagine any other friend in Bombay other than Alia…and of course after she, came Ranbir. So it wasn’t Ranbir and me who were friends but it was me and Alia, it was after her that he followed.”

Check out the official post ft Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt from Devara Ka Jigra

Moving ahead, the interview also featured Jr NTR having a fun banter with Alia Bhatt over who named their movie first. While they concluded that it was likely Devara, the actor was amused by how both their films sounded similar while pronouncing.

The movie Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is an action thriller flick directed by Vasan Bala, who has co-written it with Debashish Irengbam. The film features the tale of Satya, a young woman who had to endure a tough childhood with the only remaining kin in her life being her brother.

Now, the brother is imprisoned and being tortured in a foreign prison. With no other means of escape, Satya has to take matters into her own hands to rescue her brother and break him out of jail. The movie is slated to release in theaters on October 11, 2024, and has an ensemble cast of actors like Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Devara: Part 1 is an action drama flick directed by Koratala Siva which features a tale of brotherhood, betrayal, and fear inside the lives of people in a coastal area. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles as well.

