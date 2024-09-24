WATCH: Fans go berserk in Andhra Pradesh as they perform abhishekam on Jr NTR’s 50-foot tall cutout with blood ahead of Devara release

Trigger: This article contains mention of blood which might be sensitive and triggering for some readers.

Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1 is grabbing a lot of attention from his fans across the country even before it has released. The movie will mark the actor’s solo comeback project six years after RRR, and is set to be a grand pan-India release. With promotions and pre-release events going on in full swing, a latest visual from Andhra Pradesh is going viral on the internet. The clip showcases how certain Jr NTR fans are pouring blood and milk on the actor’s 50-feet-long cut-out.

In a video that has been doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), fans can be seen cleaning and worshipping a 50-foot-tall cut-out of Jr NTR in one of his Devara avatars. They, then, pour milk and blood on the cut-out, a gesture that shows how much they revere the actor.

On the other hand, a large gathering of his fans could be seen surrounding the cut-out, while they cheered on and hooted during the special ceremony. Surely this gesture of devotion, love and respect towards the Man of the Masses has stood out among everything else.

Watch the video here:

Back on September 22, 2024, a pre-scheduled pre-release event for Devara in Hyderabad got canceled after the people’s turnout for the day exceeded available capacity and it became highly unmanageable. In fact, Jr NTR himself was advised to not attend the event, owing to the overwhelming number of fans, who joined in to attend the event in the hopes of meeting their favorite actor.

In tons of videos and glimpses which had gone viral on social media, the mayhem caused by so many attendees at the event was clearly visible, including broken barricades and seating arrangements.

Later on, the makers of the film issued an official note on the matter, citing and explaining the reason behind canceling such an event at the last minute. They stated, “We were eagerly waiting for this day as we’ve worked hard on this film for years and wanted to celebrate it on a grand scale especially since it’s the first solo release of our beloved Man of Masses NTR after 6 years."

For the unversed, Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others, would be released on September 27, 2024.

