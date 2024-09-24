THROWBACK: When Aditi Rao Hydari revealed why she calls her husband Siddharth 'Manicorn'

The newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are one of the most adorable couples who met on the sets of their film Maha Samudram and fell head over heels. Since then, Aditi and Siddharth have been inseparable. While we all go gaga over the lovey-dovey pictures of the adorable duo, we have often seen Aditi referring to her beau as ‘Manicorn’. Are you aware of why our Bibbo Jaan calls her husband with that name? In this article, we will discuss the reason behind the cute nickname, ‘Manicorn’, that she has for her.

In a throwback interview with Galatta India, the Hey! Sinamika actress talked about the same and said, “ So one of my makeup artists Tanuja Dabir who did Heeramandi with me, she calls me Unicorn so she says junicorn. And when she met Siddhu (Siddharth), she oh my god unicorn you found your manicorn. That’s why I call him that.”

It is pertinent to mention that the first time Aditi Rao Hydari referred to her now-husband Siddharth as Manicorn publicly was when she penned an adorable birthday wish for him. She penned, “Happiest birthday my manicorn, To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop, More power to you and everything that you do.” In the same post, Aditi also called herself Siddharth’s ‘forever cheerleader’, expressing her deep admiration for the love of her life.

Coming back to Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding, the duo announced their union on the morning of September 16 by sharing heartwarming pictures on social media. They got married in the presence of her loved ones and family members in a 400-year-old temple in Telangana.

Sharing the photos, Aditi introduced herself as Mrs Siddhu and wrote, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic (sic) Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Aditi Rao Hyadari and Siddharth have indeed redefined love in more ways than just one. Pinkvilla wishes the couple a happy married life ahead with loads of love and happiness.

