WATCH: Alia Bhatt sings Devara's Chuttamalle song; Jr NTR and Karan Johar's reaction cannot be missed

The craze surrounding Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1 has been scaling up with every passing moment ahead of its release. From the stellar performance by the man of the masses to the thrilling plot line and peppy soundtracks, fans have been anticipating a never-before-seen show for the film. And recently, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was seen crooning to one of the melodies from the film.

In a video shared by the makers of Devara from the joint promotions of the film with Alia Bhatt’s movie Jigra, the actress is seen singing the song Chuttamalle from the Jr NTR starrer. While the original score was sung by Shilpa Rao, Alia nailed the track, while her melodious voice added the extra touch of beauty.

Moreover, what grabbed all attention was that Jr NTR himself was visibly impressed with his RRR co-star’s voice and the fact that she pronounced the words from the song in perfect precision. He looked at Alia in complete awe. Moreover, filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the event, also appreciated the Jigra actress’ attempt.

Watch the video here:

Well, Devara is days away from its grand theatrical release, that too on a pan-India basis. The film has already been making the rounds on social media, courtesy of its intriguing trailer, fascinating posters and whatnot.

Moreover, very recently, a certain segment of Jr NTR’s fans from Andhra Pradesh were seen showcasing the ultimate devotion for the actor. Well, they arranged a 50-foot-tall mascot of the actor and performed an abhishekam ceremony with milk being poured on it.

Check out the video here:

Coming to the film itself, Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva. The film would feature the South Cinema debut of two massive Bollywood stars, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. It is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024 and happens to be the solo release for Jr NTR after six years.

