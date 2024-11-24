In PICS: Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna twin in white as they arrive in Chennai for Kissik song launch ft. Sreeleela

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is set to hit the big screens on December 5. Ahead of its release, the makers have planned a grand event in Chennai this evening as part of the ongoing promotions.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna traveled together from Hyderabad to Chennai to attend the event. Their photos are now going viral on social media. In the pictures, the Pushpa 2 co-stars are seen twinning in white. Rashmika is wearing an oversized white T-shirt paired with light blue jeans and sunglasses, while Allu Arjun looks dapper in a customized Pushpa 2 graphic hoodie with black shades.

Sharing the photos, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Vanakkam, Chennai. Icon Star @alluarjun lands in Singara Chennai ahead of the PUSHPA'S WILDFIRE EVENT. Get ready for a spectacular evening with mesmerizing performances along with the launch of #Kissik song."

The Pushpa 2 event is taking place at the Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai.

Take a look at the viral photos below:

After a grand welcome in Patna, the team of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has arrived in Chennai for promotions. A special dance number titled Kissik, featuring Sreeleela, is set to release during the mega event at Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium. Rashmika Mandanna and other stars will attend the "Pushpa Wildfire Event" starting at 5 PM on Sunday. After today's event, the team will promote Pushpa 2 in Kochi.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are flocking to Sai Ram Engineering College to welcome Allu Arjun. A massive crowd has gathered at the venue for the song launch, accompanied by huge cutouts and flags featuring the Pushpa 2 logo.

Take a look at the video below:

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a prominent role in the film. He will reprise his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa 2. The star cast of the movie also includes Jagapathi Babu, Tarak Ponnappa, Sritej and others in pivotal roles.

