‘Will show you who real Fahadh Faasil is’: Nazriya Nazim REACTS to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is ruling all headlines and hearts at the moment, as it is one of the most anticipated projects of the year ending in 2024. The Allu Arjun starrer rolled out its trailer during a grand event in Patna on November 17, grabbing attention from all corners. Recently, actress Nazriya Nazim shared her unbound excitement about the project, claiming it to be a one-man show by her husband Fahadh Faasil.

In an interview with News18, the actress spilled beans on how the film will have more screen time for her husband Fahadh Faasil, as compared to its prequel in 2021. She took pride and claimed the film would be a complete ‘Fafa show’, courtesy of her hubby’s intense performance.

She said, “As a fan, I believe that he impresses the audiences with every performance in movies and Fahadh will be having more screen time in Pushpa 2 than the first part. It's a complete Fafa show. Pushpa 1 was just like an introduction to his character. The second part will show you who the real Fahadh Faasil is.”

For those unversed, Fahadh would reprise the role of the iconic cop IPS Bhanwar Singh Sekhawat, who is the chief antagonist for Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj.

His perfect performance layered with comic timing and menacing plans have been traits that have been liked by the audience in the first part of the film, and they expect the same from its sequel as well.

Advertisement

Well, from the trailer of the film which was released finally on November 17, 2024, fans do get an all-rounded glimpse of the world dominated by Pushpa Raj, who promises a wildfire as he locks horns with Bhanwar Singh Sekhawat, the cop.

As the arch-nemesis of Pushpa Raj, Fahadh Faasil’s character assures relentless pursuit of the former, ready to fight and win the battle against him at all costs.

Check out the trailer here:

Besides Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule also marks the return of Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises the character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife in the film.

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, the promotions for the Allu Arjun starrer were carefully planned to begin from the mainland of the country, and hence, Patna was chosen befittingly as the perfect spot to unveil the trailer of the movie.

The venue for the event, Gandhi Maidaan saw scores of people attend the trailer launch, as they rejoiced in the impeccable fan following and love for Allu Arjun.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 will hit the theaters on December 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Rakkayie: Nayanthara unlocks warrior mode and promises bloodbath against beasts in film's first teaser