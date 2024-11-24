Caught: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna enjoy lunch date in VIRAL new photo

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for a few years now. These speculations resurfaced when the Kushi actor recently revealed in an interview that ‘he is not single’. Amid this, a photo of Vijay and Rashmika is going viral on social media where the two can be seen enjoying a lunch date together.

The photo was posted on a Reddit account with the caption, "Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika spotted together." In the viral picture, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen relishing his meal. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna sits across from him with her back facing the camera.

In another close-up shot, Rashmika can be seen enjoying her dessert while looking at her plate. The photo had the words "good food" written on it. This photograph was originally shared by the Pushpa 2 actress on her Instagram handle as part of her "Dear Diary" note.

When she posted the photo in August, she wrote, "Sweet treats - describes a major part of my life." This suggests that the now-viral picture was taken at that time and is currently trending on social media.

Reacting to the photo, a netizen wrote on Reddit, "This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play Hide and Seek."

Another social media user wrote, "They just don’t want to talk about it and ruin a good thing. They don’t care that we know, but they will not publicly come out either."

"They aren't playing hide and seek. They are just together, happy and not sharing," read another comment.

Take a look at the photo below:

During an interview with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his relationship status and said, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?" He also confirmed that he has dated a co-star before.

However, he did not take any names but fans quickly speculated him to be dating Rashmika Mandanna.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming film VD 12 and Rashmika is all set for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun.

