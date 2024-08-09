‘In reality, I’ve seen so many fall apart': When Sobhita Dhulipala opened up on her idea of love and marriage before dating Naga Chaitanya

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently confirmed their dating rumors as they announced their engagement on August 8, 2024. However, do you know Sobhita once revealed her ideas about love and how her ideal partner should be?

Yes, in an old interview with Filmfare back in 2019, Sobitha Dhulipala had revealed that her understanding of love comes from her understanding of freedom. The actress further added, “I understand what freedom means, so from there comes my understanding of love. I’ve become such a self-sufficient person, be it physically, financially, or emotionally.”

Talking more about what she looks for in an ideal partner, the Goodachari actress said that she wants to be in the company of someone who is inspiring, creative, kind, and curious about life. She believes that this kind of relationship is what lasts forever.

Spilling the beans more about her plans on how she would get married, the actress said, “One moment I'm attracted to the shenanigans of marriage, the great food, sindoor, gifts, and celebration. It’s like a childish dream. But in reality, I’ve seen so many fall apart.”

The actress further went on to say that she doesn’t know whether she would compromise with her partner over such things but guaranteed her marriage wouldn’t be full of pomp. Sobhita revealed that she is more likely to wear a plain cotton saree, go to a registrar, and get done with the whole thing.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were rumored to be dating each other since 2022 after the former’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both of them were spotted together in various locations since the time Sobitha was in Hyderabad prompting her film Major.

With the official confirmation made by Naga Chaitanya’s father and star Nagarjuna Akkineni, the couple have made their relationship public. Marking their new journey together, the couple were blessed by both their families in a private engagement ceremony.

Check out the official post by Nagarjuna Akkineni here:

Although an update about their exact wedding day hasn’t been announced, they are likely set to marry each other in 2024.

