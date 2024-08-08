'There's something very attractive about her': When Nagarjuna made a startling comment about his now daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad today. In the first official pictures from the ceremony, the duo looked madly in love while they posed with Chay’s father and superstar, Nagarjuna. However, did you know there was a time when Nagarjuna had made a rather startling comment about Sobhita? Well then, read on to know what he had said.

Back in 2018 Nagarjuna Akkineni had graced the success meet event for Sobhita Dhulipala’s film, Godachari, that was headlined by Adivi Sesh. During the same, the Siva star had stated finding Sobhita hot and attractive in the film. He had said, “Ok Sobhita Dhulipala…she was so good. I mean I should not say it like this. She was hot in the film. I mean there is something that is just so attractive about her.”

Coming back to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s relationship timeline, the couple have managed to keep it under wraps, and have never posted pictures with one another on social media.

Earlier during an interview with GQ, Sobhita had gone candid when she was asked about her say on the idea of love. She claimed to be ‘always in love’, and even added that she finds the emotion of love both as a necessity and luxury in her life.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But due to reasons best known to them, they were divorced in 2021. It is speculated that the two are still not on amicable terms.

A few hours back, Nagarjuna had dropped the first official pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement. It took place today, August 8, 2024 at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad, at around 9:42 AM in the morning.

In the pictures, the soon to be married couple radiated pure joy and love, as they posed for the lens. In fact in one of the frames, the duo even happily posed with Nagarjuna himself.

Along with the post, Nagarjuna expressed his happiness and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

