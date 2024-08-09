WATCH: Newly-engaged Naga Chaitanya spotted at airport sans Sobhita Dhulipala; Did you spot his dual wristwatch and engagement ring?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their relationship official by exchanging rings on August 8, following months of speculation. Recently, the Thandel actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport by shutterbugs after his engagement to the Ponniyin Selvan star. A video capturing his first public appearance post-engagement is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Naga Chaitanya is seen donning a black, long-sleeved button-down shirt paired with dark brown pants, finishing off the look with black slip-on shoes and stylish sunglasses. However, what truly caught everyone's attention was the actor sporting two wristwatches, a unique fashion choice. Additionally, he was also seen proudly flaunting his engagement ring, adding a personal touch to his stylish appearance.

Check out the video below:

Yesterday, Sobhita was spotted leaving Naga Chaitanya's residence, gracefully dressed in traditional Indian attire. She was seen in a peach-colored saree, beautifully adorned with intricate golden embroidery. Her traditional look was further enhanced by elegant jewelry, including jhumkas, a necklace, bangles, and a bindi on her forehead. Completing her ensemble, she wore flowers in her hair.

Meanwhile, the engagement of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya was officially announced by Nagarjuna. He shared the joyous news on social media, revealing that the couple exchanged rings at precisely 9:42 a.m. The veteran actor expressed his delight in welcoming Sobhita into the family and extended his heartfelt wishes for the couple’s future together.

His post read, ""We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

The engagement ceremony was a private affair, attended only by close family and friends. The couple has been rumored to be in a relationship since early 2022, following Naga Chaitanya's divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021.



