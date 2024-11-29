Allu Arjun praises Fahadh Faasil; reveals Aavesham actor took on antagonist role in Pushpa 2 only for THIS reason

Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit theaters on December 5, 2024. During a promotional event in Mumbai, the actor spoke about Fahadh Faasil, who plays a key role in the film.

In a conversation at the event, Allu Arjun said, “For the love of the film and the love he has for Sukumar garu, he came and played the antagonist in this film. You will all witness what a phenomenal actor he is on December 5th, worldwide. Thank you, my dear FaFaa, thank you, my brother.”

Allu Arjun has been full of praise for Fahadh Faasil for quite some time now. During his recent visit to Kerala for the Pushpa 2 promotions, Allu Arjun expressed how much he missed Fahadh during the promotional days. He said, “For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today.”

At the same event, the actor also revealed that a new song titled Peelings, featuring him and Rashmika, is on the way. He even gave fans a sneak peek by playing the initial stanzas of the song, which includes lyrics in Malayalam across all languages.

Additionally, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule had already unveiled a special dance number featuring actress Sreeleela. The song, called Kissik, is a party banger that showcases the actress in a special cameo, shaking a leg alongside Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will continue the story of Pushparaju and his rise to becoming a syndicate leader, picking up from where the first part left off with an intense clash between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh.

In the sequel, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles, while Rashmika Mandanna will return as Srivalli. The film will also feature key supporting roles from actors like Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others.

