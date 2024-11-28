Vallyettan Re-release: Mammootty starrer blockbuster action flick gears up to hit big screens again after 24 years in 4K

Mammootty-starrer movie Valliettan is all set to re-release in theaters after its initial release on September 10, 2000. The film, directed by veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas, is now hitting the big screens on November 29, 2024.

After 24 years since its original release, the film has been restored to 4K resolution, with Mammootty posting a short video message ahead of the re-release.

A recent post on Mammootty Kampany’s Instagram showcased the megastar celebrating the film's impressive initial reception, which garnered widespread acclaim over the years. Now, the movie is making a comeback to audiences, this time featuring a stunning 4K restoration.

See Mammootty’s special announcement for Vallyettan re-release:

Ahead of the movie’s re-release, the makers of the Mammootty starrer had also unveiled a new trailer for its release, marking the return of the character to the big screens after 24 years.

The movie Valliettan (which means "Elder Brother"), starring Megastar Mammootty in the lead role, is an action-drama that tells the story of Arakkal Madhavanunni, a self-made businessman and feudal lord. As the head of the family, he faces challenges when his ancestral home is threatened by his own uncle, Arakkal Kuttikrishnan Nair, and his uncle’s son.

The story revolves around Madhavanunni’s pursuit to save his ancestral home while navigating complex family dynamics that create a rift between him and his younger brothers. This emotional struggle is set against the backdrop of an action-packed narrative.

With Mammootty playing the titular character, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shobana, Sai Kumar, NF Varghese, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, and many more in key roles.

Watch trailer for Vallyettan here:

The movie was later remade in Kannada by the name Jyeshta with late actor Vishnuvardhan playing the lead role. It was directed by Suresh Krissna.

Moving ahead, Mammootty is currently involved in the shoot of his magnum opus movie, tentatively called MMMN. The film directed by Malik director Mahesh Narayanan had recently started shooting in Sri Lanka.

The film also marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal back together on the big screen. The movie features actors Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in key roles as well.

