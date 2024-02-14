Mammootty’s Bramayugam lands in trouble 2 days ahead of release; titular character's name to be changed

It has become increasingly hard these days to make a film without offending some section of the audience. The most recent film to fall prey to this is Mammootty’s Bramayugam. With less than two days to go before its grand theatrical release, the makers have been forced to rename Mammootty’s character in the film.

According to reports, a court petition was filed by Punjamon Illam, claiming that Mammootty’s character Bramayugam is named Punjamon or Kunjamon Potti, and is shown to be practicing the evil art of dark magic. The family has approached the Kerala High Court, requesting the removal of the name as their family name is at stake.

The petition claimed that nobody from the film’s team approached the family to talk about the subject matter in the film. Further, the Punjamon Illam family stated that such an attempt has been deliberately made to defame the family in society.

Listening to the court’s order, the makers of Bramayugam have changed Mammootty’s character’s name from Kunjamon Potti to Kodumon Potti.

About Bramayugam

Bramayugam is a Malayalam language horror thriller starring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth, and Amalda Liz in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakalam fame. Bramayugam is set in the 18th century, where dark magic and evil forces take center stage. Mammootty seems to be essaying the role of a dark magician. The film has been jointly produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. At a recent press meet for the film, the actor also urged his fans to watch the film with an open mind, owing to its unique theme and setting.

Mammootty’s upcoming projects

After a stellar year in 2023 with movies like Kannur Squad, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, and Kaathal: The Core, Mammootty is making it his mission to overachieve in 2024 as well. The actor has already started 2024 on an interesting note with a cameo in the Jayaram starrer Abraham Ozler. He will next be seen in Bramayugam, following which he will star in an action film titled Turbo, starring Raj B Shetty in an important role and directed by Vysakh.

