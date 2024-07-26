Ullozhukku OTT release: When and where to watch Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer drama flick outside of India

Veteran actress Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Ullozhukku is a critically acclaimed movie that was released back on June 21, 2024. Now, the film is all set to make its OTT debut outside India.

According to a recent tweet by Simply South, the Malayalam language drama flick has been available for streaming on their platform since July 26, 2024, i.e., today.

Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Ullozhukku debuts on OTT

The movie Ullozhukku, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi as the lead characters, portrays a dramatic story set in the backdrops of Kerala. The film features both the talented actors as mother and daughter-in-law who are attempting to bury their loved one.

However, due to their region being flood-ridden, the burial is postponed, but along with the delays, several well-kept secrets start to seep out. The secrets start to torment their lives, affecting the integrity and trust within the family.

As of now, the film is available to stream only outside India. However, several reports indicate the film will likely reach Indian audiences on August 2 via Amazon Prime Video. However, an official confirmation of this has yet to be made.

The movie, directed by Christo Tomy, also features actors like Arjun Radhakrishnan, Veenah Naair, Prashanth Murali, Shebin Benson, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jaya Kurup, and many more in critical roles. The film’s screenplay was also the winner of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest in 2018.

On the work front

Veteran actress Urvashi, who has been making strides across various languages, is next set to be seen in the Tamil film Andhagan starring Prashanth. The movie, directed by the latter’s father and actor Thiagarajan, is the official remake of the 2018 Hindi flick Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, after undergoing several postponements even after completing filming in 2022. The film also has actors Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, K. S. Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, and many more playing prominent roles.

On the other hand, Parvathy Thiruvothu is also set to feature in the much-awaited Tamil flick Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. The historical fantasy action movie features Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles and is also set to hit the big screens for Independence Day.

