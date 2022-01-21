Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee Review: This tale takes you on a trip down memory lane; worth a watch

Cast: Kishan Das, Harish, Sharan Kumar,

Director: Dabruka Siva

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Over the years, there have been a lot of flicks that were made in the backdrop of love stories in the college campuses. But not all films are lively and they hardly match up to the sense of nostalgia that is needed. It is streaming on Zee 5.

Tamil movie Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee is a refreshing tale directed by Dabruka Siva. It is all about a bunch of high school students who go through a lot during the typical issues of teenage life. This series has dreams, first love, music, guitars, football, video cassettes, and a lot more. This one will take all the 90s kids on a trip down memory lane and will hit hard into their hearts as most of the scenes are quite relatable to everyone.

This series marks the debut directorial venture of composer-turned-filmmaker Darbuka Siva. This guy knows what story has to be told, what should start, and when to end. Friends Vinoth (Kishen Das), Chinese (Harish), Durai (Sharan Kumar) and Su (Gautham Raj ) are seen waiting outside their classrooms to check the list of new admissions. Well, this is to check the names of the girls whom they think would be a perfect match for them. Soon, we will meet Rekha (Meetha Raghunath) and Vinoth falls head over heels in love with her. Their love in the high school is innocent but mature.

A few scenes of love that happen in between the two have been done to death in Tamil cinema. They are still relatable though. The entire film talks about what one actually wants in life and how it would be if people would compromise for things in different stages of life.

All the actors, who are youngsters, have done a great performance. Siva’s has worked so much on the script that the film has come out so well. Cinematographer Sujith Sarang has done a great job and all the camera frames have worked in the favour of the script.

On the whole, if you are someone who is missing your school and college days, and want a trip down memory lane, then this film is definitely worth watching this weekend.

