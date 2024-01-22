Namrata Shirodkar gets a special birthday wish from daughter Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar, former actress and model, and wife of Superstar Mahesh Babu turns 52 today. Wishes for the superstar lady have been pouring in from all directions, including, of course, a sweet message from her husband, Mahesh Babu.

Among those birthday wishes is also an adorable birthday message from Namrata’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Sitara took to social media to share an endearing message that would make all mothers go, “Aww!” Sitara posted a compilation of what seems to be her most memorable moments with her mother. The caption under the post read, “Happy Birthday Amma! Thank you for all the love, hugs, and amazing moments. I hope your day is as special as you are! Love you so much.”

The post consists of a compilation of pictures featuring Namrata and Sitara, taken from various parts of the world. It is no new information that Mahesh Babu and his family love to travel the world, and these pictures seem to be a reflection of the same.

Namrata acknowledged the sweet birthday wishes from Sitara, by replying to the post. Her comment read, “I love you so much and forever my little angel, thank you for your love.” It is heartwarming to see the beautiful relationship shared between the entire Mahesh Babu family.

Check out the post below:

About Mahesh Babu’s trip to Germany

Speaking of the Mahesh Babu family, Mahesh could not be with his wife during her birthday as the actor is currently in Germany, prepping for the technical work related to his next project with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. The actor also posted a picture on social media, after a heavy strength training session with Dr. Harry Koenig. It looks like the actor is leaving no stone unturned to prepare himself for his upcoming action/adventure drama with Rajamouli.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mahesh Babu leaves for Germany; superstar receives sweet send-off from wife Namrata

More about Sitara Ghattamaneni

Sitara Ghattamaneni is the youngest child of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Sitara has amassed a massive social media following of 1.7M followers and counting at the young age of 12. Although Sitara’s account is managed by her mother, she regularly posts on the social media app, updating the netizens about her life.

ALSO READ: National Cinema Day: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara dedicates emotional post to her father and superstar Krishna