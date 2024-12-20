Nani wishes Ante Sundaraniki co-star Nazriya Nazim Fahadh on her 30th birthday with throwback moment; calls her ‘craziest pretty woman’

Natural Star Nani recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback moment with his former co-star Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the actress turns 30. In the video from their days shooting together, the actor presented a moment where Nazriya was seen enjoying a serenade of the song Pretty Woman on a boat.

Unveiling the video on his Instagram handle, the actor penned, “Happy birthday to the craziest pretty woman. My fraaand.”

Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh appeared together on screen with the Telugu-language movie Ante Sundaraniki back in 2022. The film, which was directed by Saripodhaa Sanivaaram fame Vivek Athreya, featured a romantic comedy about an interfaith couple.

The movie focuses on Sundar and Leela, two individuals who hail from drastically different religious backgrounds. While Sundar is brought up in an orthodox Brahmin family, he falls in love with Leela Thomas, a girl from a Christian family.

In their mission to persuade their parents to approve of their marriage, Sundar lies to his parents about being diagnosed with Azoospermia and unable to have kids. This makes them believe that Leela is ready to marry him despite this. The rest of the movie focuses on how their plans work out and whether the duo will end up together.

Moving forward, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh recently hit the big screens with her movie Sookshmadarshini. The Malayalam black comedy mystery thriller, directed by MC, marked the actress’ return to Mollywood after a four-year hiatus.

The film focuses on the story of Priyadarshini, a woman from the suburbs who lives with her husband and has a close-knit neighborhood of friends. However, things take a stark turn when a former resident of the locality returns to live there, shrouded with mysteries. Now, it is up to Priyadarshini and her band of friends to solve the secrets and figure out the truth.

On the other hand, Nani is currently engaged in the shoot of his much-awaited film HIT: The Third Case. The crime thriller flick features the Natural Star as a violent police officer called Arjun Sarkaar. Besides Nani, the film also has Srinidhi Shetty as the co-lead.

