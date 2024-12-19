Nazriya Nazim’s mystery thriller Sookshmadarshini falls prey to multiple piracy leaks amid buzz of OTT release

Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph’s high-anticipated dark comedy mystery thriller Sookshmadarshini has been creating a wave at the box office with its peaked collections worldwide. The Mollywood flick has earned appreciation for more than one reason already, ever since its release on November 22.

However, amid buzz suggesting that the film might soon lock on an OTT release with a huge streaming giant, the makers of the film have now been putting up a tough fight against piracy.

Well, the MC Jithin directorial has been fully leaked online days after its theatrical run by unknown persons on YouTube. While it has been taken down with prompt action, the video had already captured innumerable views already by then.

Surprisingly, despite corrective measures having been taken, the makers of the film still battled with piracy since it was on December 18 when it again was leaked on an online site in full HD version.

Addressing the pressing concern, filmmaker MC Jithin commented, “Initially Sookshmadarshini’s HD quality version was leaked on Telegram. This was taken down by our anti-piracy team. Hardly four days ago, we were notified that the film was leaked on YouTube. We tried to remove it at the earliest, but by then the film had 10,000 views. It was surprising to see the film leaked online again yesterday.”

Moving on, the director also compared the fate of the Nazriya Nazim starrer to Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam this year, which also faced multiple piracy attacks within a very short while of its theatrical release.

He shared his suspicion that the film might perhaps be leaked by people outside of Kerala or India since the film is shown within the country under very strict measures ensuring complete anti-piracy.

For the unversed, this film marks Nazriya’s return to Malayalam films after a four-year hiatus. Emerging as a blockbuster, the movie has targeted a mark of Rs. 55 crores at the global box office collection.

Sookshmadarshini is backed by AVA Productions and bankrolled by Happy Hours Entertainments. It also stars Basil Joseph, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Deepak Parambol and others in key roles.

