Nayanthara recounts being called ‘fat’ during Ghajini days, labels it as lowest point in her career; WATCH

Nayanthara recently made her mark on the OTT platform Netflix, where her latest documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, is now available for streaming. In a heartfelt segment of the documentary, the actress opened up about one of the lowest points in her career during the days of the Suriya-starrer Ghajini.

In a video clip shared by Netflix, Nayanthara recalled how she was subjected to body-shaming and harsh criticism for her appearance in the film. Reflecting on that time, she said, “There were days when I used to see all these comments. People were asking, ‘Why is she acting? Why is she even there in the movie? She’s so fat.’”

The actress went on to say, “You can’t say such things. You can talk about the performance part of it—maybe I wasn’t good—but I was doing exactly what my director told me to do. I was wearing exactly what he wanted me to wear. I was a newcomer, so I never had a say in it.”

Watch the video clip ft Nayanthara here:

For those unaware, Nayanthara played a key role in the Suriya-starrer movie Ghajini, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The movie, which was inspired by Christopher Nolan's film Memento and the 1951 movie Happy Go Lovely, revolved around a businessman who develops anterograde amnesia and embarks on a revenge spree to avenge the death of his fiancée.

Advertisement

Nayanthara portrayed Chitra, a medical student who investigates the curious case of the man and later helps him in his quest.

Furthermore, in a documentary, Nayanthara spoke about how her bikini scene in the Ajith Kumar-starrer Billa had become a topic of conversation at the time. The actress recounted that while it was an issue for many, she never saw it that way. For her, it was simply something she did because her director asked her to, and it was never meant to prove a point.

Recently, Nayanthara also made headlines after a public feud with actor Dhanush surfaced. The dispute arose when the actor sued Nayanthara for using footage from his production venture, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in her documentary. He demanded compensation of ₹10 crores for copyright infringement. In response, the lady superstar posted a 3-page open letter on social media.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Devi Sri Prasad revealed why Pushpa makers were unsure to cast Samantha in Oo Antava