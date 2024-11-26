Throwback: When Devi Sri Prasad revealed why Pushpa makers were unsure to cast Samantha in Oo Antava

With the frenzy around Pushpa 2’s latest track Kissik, fans cannot help but remember the time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the screens ablaze with her bold vibe and effortless moves in the track Oo Antava from the film’s prequel. However, did you know that the makers were initially unsure if the diva would be able to pull it off? Here's a throwback to when music composer Devi Sri Prasad spilled the beans on the behind-the-scenes story of this casting.

Back in 2021, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Devi Sri Prasad had opened up about what actually went on behind the scenes when the makers selected Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Pushpa’s hit track Oo Antava.

He revealed that while the initial discussions were taking place with the makers and himself about crafting a song that was essentially an antithesis to an item number, the question of who to cast was raised.

Revealing how Samantha’s name came up, DSP said, “This discussion was happening—who’s going to be in the song? But we had to shoot the song immediately, so we were also checking whose dates were free and all that. Then suddenly, my producer called to ask, ‘How would it be with Samantha?’”

Moving on, the National Award-winning music composer relayed the doubts of the makers, who wondered if the actress would even agree to the offer. However, things eventually materialized, and Samantha came on board to shoot the song within 10–15 days.

DSP elaborated, “The producers said if Samantha does it, it will be great, but will she do an item song? I said we are trying to figure it out. And then it happened—they shot the song. It happened within 10 to 15 days. It is pure magic.”

Well, there can be no doubt about the massive success of the track Oo Antava. Even today, fans love grooving to its peppy beats and iconic dance steps. Not just this track, but DSP also crafted several unforgettable songs for Pushpa: The Rise, which earned him the National Award as well.

Recently, Devi Sri Prasad made headlines after giving a storming response to the makers of Pushpa 2, who had accused him of causing unnecessary delays to the film.

Speaking at a Chennai event for the film, DSP clapped back at producer Ravi Shankar, saying, “Ravi sir, you've been blaming me, saying that I didn't deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But I think you have more complaints about me than love.”

Fast forward to now, the composer is once again part of the Allu Arjun-starrer’s sequel, which is slated to release on December 5, 2024. However, unlike the prequel, this time DSP is not the sole composer for the film. He is joined by several other melodists, including Thaman and Sam CS.

