Nazriya Nazim Fahadh calls Dulquer Salmaan 'fighter'; shares unseen selfie that reminds us of Bangalore Days

Superstar actor Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 41st birthday on Sunday, July 28th. Along with numerous birthday wishes from filmmakers and fellow actors, the Sita Ramam sensation was thrilled by the reactions to the latest updates shared by the makers of his upcoming ventures on social media.

The occasion became more special with Dulquer’s best friend, Bangalore Days co-actor Nazriya Nazim’s candid birthday wish on Instagram. Both have been seen sharing a delightful and cherished bond both on and off-screen, driving fans crazy with their lovable best friends' chemistry.

Dropping an unseen snap with her bestie, the Trance actress penned a heartfelt caption, stating, “Happy birthday bum ….. Everyday we are rooting for u …n will celebrate u forever …”

The Ohm Shanthi Oshaana actress further added, “U deserve everything for the fighter n human u are you… Lots n lots of love n hugs bum … Your kunyi ( kissy face emoji)”

Check out Nazriya’s sweet gesture below:

Dulquer expressed his love and affection in the comment section with his candid note, saying, “Awwwww love this !!!” followed by a few hugging face emoticons.

Evoking the Bangalore Days nostalgia

The picture stirs nostalgia for cinephiles, reminiscent of Anjali Menon's blockbuster 2014 Malayalam film Bangalore Days. Dulquer and Nazriya shared a delightful Tom and Jerry dynamic as Aju and Kunju in that movie.

Their on-screen chemistry continues to be a hot topic on social media, trending almost daily even ten years after its release.

Advertisement

Fans responded to the post with adoring comments and reactions

Fans adored Nazriya's heartfelt gesture of wishing her best friend, flooding the post with numerous comments praising the duo. While some called them "My Pretty Pookieeesss," others complimented their lovely smiles with "Beautiful smile..." followed by love emoticons.

Many fans wished the pan-India star, referring to the Karwaan actor as the "Prince of Mollywood."

The post was filled with birthday wishes for the 'Chup' actor, including comments like "Awe… Birthday boy," "Happy Birthday Ikka," and "Happy Birthday @@dqsalmaan."

More about Nazriya and Dulquer

The duo previously collaborated in successful films like the Malayalam romantic comedy Salalah Mobiles, the satirical venture, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, and the coming-of-age flick Bangalore Days.

What is Dulquer up to in his career?

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni, renowned for the hit series Paravu, marks Dulquer's first collaboration with Sadineni. Dulquer is preparing for his upcoming venture, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, renowned for the hit series Paravu, this marks Dulquer's first collaboration with Sadineni. The project is produced by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts.

Advertisement

Announcing the title, the makers, Geetha Arts, wrote, "Sky is not the limit. Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR. More updates will fly soon. #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

See Aakasam Lo Oka Tara announcement post:

Additionally, the Malayalam actor is also gearing up for his third Telugu venture Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri. On Dulquer’s 41st birthday, the makers released the title track, heightening the anticipation for the movie.

Share your excitement about seeing Dulquer Salmaan back on the big screen! Let us know your thoughts below!

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Telugu film titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara; makers share first look poster on his 41st birthday