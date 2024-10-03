'No one is going to look at you': When Nayanthara called her Adhurs’ co-star Jr NTR a 'brat'

Superstars Jr NTR and Nayanthara shared the screen with their film Adhurs in 2010. The action comedy flick was an instant blockbuster at the box office with huge appreciation for the crackling chemistry between the lead pair who set the screen on fire. But do you know once Nayanthara called her Adhurs' co-star Jr NTR a total ‘Brat’?

In 2022, the Jawan actress was gearing up for the release of her then-upcoming film Connect when Nayanthara appeared for an interview with Dhivyadharshini and Suma Kanakala. During the candid conversation when the Bigil actress was asked about her experience of working with Jr NTR, she shared a hilarious incident from the sets.

Nayanthara said, “I think he is also a brat, one day I was doing some touch-up or something like that, so he is like constantly looking at me. I was like why what happened, is something wrong? And he was like no but why are you doing so much of touch-up? So like I said no I am just doing it now because of take. He said anyways no one is going to look at you, everyone is going to look at me.”

For the unversed, directed by V. V. Vinayak, the Adhurs revolves around two brothers who get separated at birth and receive different upbringings. Further, the film explores their journey after they grow up and when things take a turn when one of them gets kidnapped by hoodlums.

In the same interview, Nayanthara also commented on Prabhas and called him a brat as well. The Annapoorani actress said that the Kalki 2898 AD actor is very sweet and childlike. Moreover, Nayanthara said when she worked with Prabhas, he was then a complete brat who used to jump around and crack jokes on the sets.

Additionally, the stunning actress appreciated Prabhas for becoming such a big star during the interview. It is worth mentioning that Nayanthara and Prabhas worked together in Yogi in 2007.

