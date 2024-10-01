'He is like that a dangerous person': When Prabhas' Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed the 'worst thing' about working with him

Prabhas- one of the biggest superstars of our country rules millions of hearts not just because of his blockbuster films but also for his adorable nature. Many of the actors who have shared the screen with him have often shared interesting incidents about Prabhas from the film sets. But do you know once his co-star from Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed the worst thing about working with the superstar?

During the promotion of their film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Prithviraj Sukumaran appeared for a candid chat session with renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. During the fun conversation, the Baahubali director questioned Sukumaran about the ‘worst’ thing about working with Prabhas.

Reacting to this, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “You should be very careful. You should not say Oh I like this, Oh I like that. I was shooting around the country. I just mentioned that it had been a long time since I went home and drove my cars and he’s like I will leave my Lamborghini here. You keep it for a few days and I was like are you mad? So he is like that a dangerous person sir’’.

Moreover, the Aadujeevitham actor recalled an incident when his family including his wife Supriya and daughter Alankrita came to visit him during Salaar’s shooting and Prabhas asked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter about her favorite food.

Advertisement

Further, he revealed that the Baahubali actor arranged for so much of food on the sets that he had to take an extra room to keep the food. “It is impossible to diet with Prabhas sir around and the thing is he does not eat also. He will eat in a small bowl. And he will keep feeding you,” Prithviraj added.

On a similar note, the Saalar actress Shruti Haasan also once talked about how Prabhas loves feeding people on the sets highlighting his generosity as a person. Talking about Prabhas on Khane Main Kya Hai show, the actress said that if anyone is in his company and eating food then Prabhas will stop eating and offer that person more food.

Shruti Haasan also recalled how the Spirit actor once told her that if he was not an actor he would have just been eating food. Seems like Prabhas is a big foodie who loves to eat and feed people around him

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 4th marriage for Vanitha Vijayakumar with choreographer Robert? Bigg Boss Tamil fame DROPS update