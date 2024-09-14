OFFICIAL: Makers announce Vijay's alleged final film Thalapathy 69 with director H Vinoth; says ‘torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025’

Thalapathy Vijay who is basking in the success of his film The GOAT has officially announced his next film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69. The actor’s alleged final film is set to be helmed by director H Vinoth.

The makers have unveiled a special poster for the same that portrays a person holding a fire-lit torch. The makers also penned the words, “The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025,” expressing their gratitude for the actor. The upcoming movie is set to be musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Check out the official post by the makers of Thalapathy 69:

The tentatively titled Thalapathy 69 is likely to be the superstar’s final film before he ventures into politics and contest in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The movie being helmed by H Vinoth marks the director’s first collaboration with the superstar.

Moreover, the upcoming film has also roped in music director Anirudh Ravichander to compose the tracks and scores. This makes it the musician’s 5th collaboration with the actor after films like Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Along with the official announcement the makers have confirmed the film to release in theaters on October 2025. From the tagline and the looks of the poster, the movie is likely to be an action entertainer that is packed with elements of politics.

However, despite the announcement, the makers are yet to confirm the official cast list for the film. As per early rumors, it is being speculated that actors like Simran, Mamitha Baiju, and more are likely to play key parts in the film but the same is yet to be confirmed.

Coming to the actor’s recent works, Thalapathy Vijay was recently seen playing the lead role in the movie The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT). The film directed by Venkat Prabhu featured the actor as a skilled field agent of an anti-terrorist squad who is mourning the loss of his son who he presumed to be dead.

However, things take a turn when the son reconciles with his family only for an old adversary to use him as a pawn in his revenge against the father. The movie featured the superstar in a dual role with actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more playing key roles.

