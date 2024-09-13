Thalapathy 69 director H Vinoth says a big hero or high budget is not what makes a film 'good', THIS does

Director H Vinoth is all set to take up the helm for Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged last film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69. In a recent trailer launch event for the film Nandha, the director was seen talking about what he considers a good film.

In a video shared by Thi Cinemas, H Vinoth said, “According to myself, a good film isn’t something that is made on a big budget, has a big hero, or even something that becomes a great success at the box office. But a good film is what transforms a human into a better being.” (translated from Tamil).

The director’s words have come after an update about Thalapathy Vijay’s final film was made. The makers of the tentatively titled Thalapathy 69 shared a promo video on September 13, 2024, celebrating the life and legacy of the superstar who is set to begin shooting for his alleged final movie.

The update promo unveiled by the makers featured several fans of the superstar expressing their love for the actor. The video embedded with emotions was truly a goosebumps-filled tribute to the actor and his fans.

Check out the official update for Thalapathy 69 here:

The actor who previously announced his plans to delve into his political career is likely to make a final stint in films which is set to mark a potential end to his cinematic career. The director himself had earlier confirmed helming the project during an award event.

Moreover, he also stated that the film would be a complete commercial flick that would be suited for all age groups and meant to be a celebration of sorts. Now, the makers are set to officially announce the film soon with speculations of casting still going on.

Coming to the superstar’s work front, Thalapathy Vijay was recently seen in the film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The movie helmed by Venkat Prabhu was an action flick featuring the story of an anti-terrorist squad leader who comes in contact with his long-lost son, who he presumed to be dead.

However, things take a turn when an old adversary plots his revenge against the agent using his own kin as a weapon against him.

