Thalapathy Vijay discusses political entry with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members; Here’s 4 things you should know

Thalapathy Vijay had a discussion with the members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. The photos and videos of Vijay from the meeting have been going viral on social media. If reports are to be believed, then they had conversations regarding the actor’s long-awaited political entry.

As per these reports, Vijay will quit acting in films after his political entry. Therefore, it seems that the actor will solely focus on his political career after becoming a politician.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members also revealed that they have done all the basement work for Vijay to enter politics. They also revealed that not just Vijay fans but also Ajith Kumar and Rajinikanth fans are supporting Vijay’s entry into politics. The VMI members revealed that they have good support from the fans of both actors.

Finally, the members have also allegedly revealed that whenever Vijay gives them the green signal to go ahead with politics, they will work for him. However, an official statement regarding the same is awaited by Vijay.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Here's what Thalapathy Vijay did when a photographer fell down in front of him