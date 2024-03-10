VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glowing in style as she sports comfy airport look amid blazing Hyderabad heat

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently papped at the Hyderabad Airport as she headed out from the city this morning. Samantha kept it simple with her comfy Summer outfit, proving that fashion doesn’t always have to be complicated.

The actress sported a cozy white dress with a long beige-colored jacket. Sam kept it light with the accessories, wearing some cool black shades to escape the harsh rays of the Sun. She also gave off major health goals, carrying a bottle of water, and reminding all to stay hydrated this Summer.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked at Hyderabad airport

What is Samantha up to these days?

Samantha is currently on a break from her acting career, as announced by the actress not too long ago.

Samantha has shared on multiple occasions that life has not been easy since her diagnosis with Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition termed Myositis, which affects the muscles of the human body. However, all is not bleak as Samantha seems to be in good spirits lately and is slowly making a positive recovery.

She has been using her break from acting to focus on her mental and physical wellbeing, highlighting the importance of Yoga and other activities through her massive social media presence.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Although Samantha is not taking up any new projects now, the actress has agreed to finish her pre-existing commitments and has also returned the advance payments for previously signed films.

She will next be seen in the web series Citadel where she will star opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Citadel is the Indian spinoff version of the US show of the same name, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. Samantha will be working with the writer-director duo of Raj & DK for the second time after her iconic performance as Raji in The Family Man.

The actress was also spotted in Mumbai a couple of weeks ago, to complete the dubbing process for Citadel. She also interacted with the team of Citadel, where she watched a few rushes from the show.

Samantha was supposed to star in the film Chennai Story, directed by Philip John but has now been replaced with Shruti Haasan.

