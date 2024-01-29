VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘healing’ as she enjoys horse riding amidst breathtaking sunset

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a break from acting at the moment. She wants to focus on herself, participate in different activities and make the most of her life. Additionally, she is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys trying out different sports to maintain her health.

Recently, Samantha had taken to social media to share a picture of herself horse riding with the caption: “The company of animals”. She had also revealed that the horse’s name was Oprah. In the latest update, the actress turned to her Instagram yet again to share a video of herself riding the horse. The video also showed a serendipitous background, and she shared it with the caption:

“Sunsets and Healing”.

Check out the post below:

Samantha exudes style in casual denim outfit

Earlier today, Samantha was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. The actress was donning casual denim jeans, and a black top, which she paired with a denim jacket. Further, she topped off her looks with a pair of shades, as well. The actress was also seen carrying books with her in one hand, and her phone in the other.

Check out the video below:

Samantha on the workfront

Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy film Kushi, which came out last year. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sharad Khedkar, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan and many more in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Despite its lukewarm reviews at the box office, the on-screen chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha garnered high praise. Additionally, Shiva Nirvana’s story and the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab were also praised.

The actress will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American web series, Citadel. The American version featured Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, while the Indian adaptation features Varun Dhawan alongside the Super Deluxe actress. The series is helmed by the director duo Raj & Dk, known for shows like The Family Man and Farzi. Citadel also marks the second collaboration between the directors and Samantha.

Apart from that, the actress was also supposed to appear in British-Indian filmmaker Philip John’s upcoming film Chennai Stories. However, as per the latest report, Samantha has backed off and has been replaced by Shruti Haasan in the film. Official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares UNSEEN photo from horse riding session, says she enjoys ‘company of animals’